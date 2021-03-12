First graduate of new court for parents struggling with addiction sees a bright future

CROWN POINT — Nearly seven months after entering the Lake County Family Recovery Court program, 30-year-old Cortney stood before a group of her supporters a changed woman.

The mother of two toddlers became involved in a Child in Need of Services case last year after unaddressed postpartum depression led her to relapse on opioids, she said.

On Thursday, Cortney became the first person to graduate from the new problem-solving court during a ceremony punctuated with words of love, support and encouragement from her family and members of the Family Recovery Court team.

The road was long, and there were ups and downs, but the program works for parents who want a second chance, said Cortney, who asked to be identified by first name only.

"Don't judge a book by its cover," she said.

Good parents sometimes make mistakes, and anything can happen to anyone, she said.

"Anybody who wants the help and wants to be a better person deserves it," Cortney said.

'She believes in herself'