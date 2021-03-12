First graduate of new court for parents struggling with addiction sees a bright future

CROWN POINT — Nearly seven months after entering the Lake County Family Recovery Court program, 30-year-old Cortney stood before a group of her supporters a changed woman.
The mother of two toddlers became involved in a Child in Need of Services case last year after unaddressed postpartum depression led her to relapse on opioids, she said.
On Thursday, Cortney became the first person to graduate from the new problem-solving court during a ceremony punctuated with words of love, support and encouragement from her family and members of the Family Recovery Court team.
The road was long, and there were ups and downs, but the program works for parents who want a second chance, said Cortney, who asked to be identified by first name only.
"Don't judge a book by its cover," she said.
Good parents sometimes make mistakes, and anything can happen to anyone, she said.
"Anybody who wants the help and wants to be a better person deserves it," Cortney said.
'She believes in herself'
Cortney's 2-year-old son joined her at the ceremony, along with her parents and sister. She also has a 16-month-old son, who was not present for the ceremony at the Lake County Juvenile Justice Center in Crown Point.
Sister Nicole said the change she's seen in Cortney is "nothing short of a miracle."
"She believes in herself. She has hope," Nicole said. "I can see she's experiencing true joy and hope in a way she didn't before."
Probation Officer Beth Rechlicz, coordinator for the Family Recovery Court, said Cortney went from someone who was looking to check off boxes to a woman ready for long-term recovery.
"This was a huge effort by a dedicated team, but at the end of the day, Cortney did all the heavy lifting," Rechlicz said.
Rechlicz secured at $158,999 grant from the Indiana Supreme Court to start the Lake County Family Recovery Court in February 2020. The court accepted its first participant in August, and it currently has five participants.
Lake Juvenile Court Judge Thomas Stefaniak hears the court's cases.
Stefaniak said he initially was reluctant to start the problem-solving court because it's tailored to parents struggling with opioid addiction and that population can be high-risk.
To see Cortney graduate so quickly was incredible, Stefaniak said.
"We're very proud of you," the judge told Cortney.
The court's mission is to preserve families and protect children by quickly connecting parents with addiction treatment and other support services. The program generally runs six to 12 months, depending on the participant.
Rechlicz, herself a recovering addict, said the court is about reunifying families, not judgment or shame.
Juvenile Probation Supervisor Kevin Elkins said staff members take a nonadversarial approach.
"We want to take the fight away and be supportive," he said.
To expedite treatment for Family Recovery Court participants, the court forged partnerships with outside providers, Stefaniak said.
"We've gotten people into treatment before there was even a court hearing," he said.
The court's participants typically are referred through a Child in Need of Services case.
'The hard work starts now'
Cortney has no criminal history, she said. She had been clean for three years before relapsing while her children were in her parents' care.
When the Indiana Department of Child Services approached her because someone reported being concerned for her welfare, she cooperated and submitted to a drug test, she said.
Losing custody of her kids was never an option for her, she said.
"I didn't even think I could be a mom, so when I got pregnant it was a miracle," she said.
Her family and her sons' father helped support her during her time in the Family Recovery Court program. She attended weekly court hearings, went to therapy sessions and Narcotics Anonymous meetings several times a week, and completed parenting classes.
She is on track to complete her bachelor's degree in May, and she hopes to work with other people struggling with addiction.
Cortney said she met a lot of good people at the Family Recovery Court, and she expects Rechlicz to be a lifelong friend.
"She literally got me through this program," Cortney said. "She just was there for me. ... She wasn't biased."
In her remarks before the crowd, Rechlicz told Cortney she's a recovering addict, but she's also a mother, sister, daughter and friend and she shouldn't live under a label.
"The hard work starts now," Rechlicz said.
Cortney said she's prepared for what lies ahead.
"I feel so much more comfortable, just in my own skin," she said.