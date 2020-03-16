First Hoosier dies of coronavirus; state officials urge Hoosiers to stay home

Holcomb also issued new directives Monday morning to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The state raised its Emergency Operations Center to its highest level and is calling for all businesses and restaurants to limit service to only take-out and deliveries, something state officials say they expect to wind down today and take full effect Wednesday.

Hospitals have also been directed to cease all non-urgent surgeries to free up capacity for those believed to be seeking care for symptoms aligning with those of COVID-19.

“While we had hoped, prayed, and worked hard so this painful day would never occur, sadly we knew it would, and still sadly we anticipate it will again," Holcomb said Monday. "It just underscores how incredibly important it is and timely it is that social distancing is the best way at this moment to slow the spread of COVID-19."

Yeleti said the Community Health Network does not have enough bed space for those expected to be admitted showing signs of the virus.

He asked that people self-isolate not only to protect at-risk, aging populations, but to also ensure health care workers can continue work with lower risk of infection.