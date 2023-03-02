VALPARAISO — Weeks after postponing her originally scheduled visit, first lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Ivy Tech Community College on Monday.

Biden was supposed to visit Valparaiso on Feb. 17. Her office announced the new date on Tuesday.

Deputy Labor Secretary Julie Su and Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk will accompany the first lady "to highlight the Biden administration's commitment to strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning," the announcement said.

The three are scheduled to arrive at Porter County Regional Airport at 12:45 p.m. Monday and visit Ivy Tech, 3100 Ivy Tech Drive, at 1 p.m.