VALPARAISO — Weeks after postponing her originally scheduled visit, First Lady of the U.S. Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso Monday.

Biden originally planned to visit Valparaiso on Feb. 17. However, that visit was postponed. On Tuesday, her office announced she will come to Northwest Indiana on Monday instead.

Along with the first lady, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Labor and nominee for U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk will visit the college "to highlight the Biden Administration's commitment to strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning," per the Office of the First Lady.

The three are scheduled to arrive at Porter County Regional Airport at 12:45 p.m. Monday and visit Ivy Tech at 1 p.m.

