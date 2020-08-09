First Merchants Bank helps St. Jude House reach fundraising goal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Just before its dollar-for-dollar matching challenge ended on July 10, First Merchants Bank delivered a $5,000 check to St. Jude House in Crown Point.

The donation is a part of the $1 million First Merchants pledged to 100 nonprofit organizations across various communities, and will help replenish St. Jude's operating funds that were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The negative economic impact caused by this pandemic cannot be overstated, and First Merchants is committed to doing everything we can to support our communities during these difficult times,” said Stephanie Madison, First Merchants Bank vice president.

Madison, who also serves as the bank's community/client manager and St. Jude House development committee member continued:

“This is the time for flourishing companies to step up and help the nonprofits who serve our most vulnerable populations. Domestic violence, for example, was a public health emergency long before COVID-19, and St. Jude House has been on the front lines for 25 years providing comprehensive and compassionate programs and services. We are honored to assist in its mission of helping women and children escape a life of violence.”