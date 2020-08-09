First Merchants Bank helps St. Jude House reach fundraising goal

CROWN POINT — Just before its dollar-for-dollar matching challenge ended on July 10, First Merchants Bank delivered a $5,000 check to St. Jude House in Crown Point.
The donation is a part of the $1 million First Merchants pledged to 100 nonprofit organizations across various communities, and will help replenish St. Jude's operating funds that were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The negative economic impact caused by this pandemic cannot be overstated, and First Merchants is committed to doing everything we can to support our communities during these difficult times,” said Stephanie Madison, First Merchants Bank vice president.
Madison, who also serves as the bank's community/client manager and St. Jude House development committee member continued:
“This is the time for flourishing companies to step up and help the nonprofits who serve our most vulnerable populations. Domestic violence, for example, was a public health emergency long before COVID-19, and St. Jude House has been on the front lines for 25 years providing comprehensive and compassionate programs and services. We are honored to assist in its mission of helping women and children escape a life of violence.”
St. Jude House Executive Director Ryan Elinkowski said the donation "plays an important role in St. Jude House’s ability to empower our clients and their children with tools and resources to break the cycle of violence in their lives.”
Elinkowski added 20,000 domestic violence calls are received daily throughout the nation.
"The fact is, those living in the cycle of violence could be your neighbor, your customer, your employee, your family member or a close friend,” Elinkowski said. “This is an issue that most likely impacts someone in your circle, whether you know it or not. So often, we don’t see or know what is happening behind closed doors.”
The $5,000 donation helped St. Jude House reach its matching challenge, which was started by an anonymous donor who pledged to match $25,000 in donations during St. Jude's Virtual Variety Show in late April.
The variety show was a "creative solution" after St. Jude House had to cancel its springtime Stand Up For St. Jude House Comedy Night, the nonprofit's biggest annual fundraiser, according to previous Times reports.
The 90-minute variety show was broadcast live on the LOCAL 219 Facebook page from Faith Church in Cedar Lake. About half-way during the show, an anonymous donor issued the $25,000 match challenge.
Additional match dollars were raised in May and June from businesses joining the St. Jude House Community Partner Program, including: Accessibilities, Inc.; Circle Buick GMC; LGS Plumbing; Pete & Sons Auto Repair; Edda Taylor Photographie; BKD CPA’s & Advisors; Calumet Breweries; Centier Bank; Ameriprise Financial; Beverly Bank and Trust; Carmeuse Lime & Stone; Little Green Apple Hallmark; Frank MrVan North Township Trustee; Service League of Northwest Indiana; LOFS Lions Club; Rizo Insurance Agency; Crown Point Lions Club; Salesforce; Kappa Kappa Kappa Gamma Theta Chapter; Caryn Crist Coldwell Banker Residential Broker; Jessica Kish McColly Real Estate Services; Aimee Koerner Draper & Kramer Mortgage; Guaranteed Rate; Latitude Commercial; 3M; Solan Robinson Elementary School Student Council; Rieth Riley Construction; Buckeye Partners, Inc.; Toyota of Merrillville; Precision Control Systems; and Pruzin Funeral Services.
St. Jude House Director of Development, Buffy Adams said St. Jude House provides various programs and resources — both residential and non-residential — at no cost to those who need them.
"Because all our services are offered at no-cost, we couldn’t provide the life-changing emergency shelter, programs and services without the support of our individual donors and our corporate Community Partners who not only helped St. Jude House meet the $25,000 match challenge, but through their continued support, literally saves hundreds of lives every single year," Adams said.
