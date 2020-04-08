You are the owner of this article.
First phase of Crown Point water project wrapping up, officials say
First phase of Crown Point water project wrapping up, officials say

crown point water tower

Crown Point is completing the four divisions of phase one water system improvements.

 Times file

CROWN POINT — Contractors are tackling punch lists and wrapping up work on the first phase of the city's water system improvement project. 

On Wednesday, Albert Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers, told the Board of Public Works via a Zoom meeting that work is nearly complete. 

Crown Point water project moves along

The four divisions of phase one included water main replacements on Joliet and Walnut Streets, added water mains on 121st and 133rd avenues, repairs on three elevated storage tanks, installation of a secondary tank at 96th Place and water service line replacements on East Joliet, Lake and South Main streets. 

Phase two of the project is ongoing and includes a new Kaiser Park tank and water service line replacements, Stong said. 

Stong said officials are getting the third and final phase of the project underway. 

"We're in the process of submitting information to the State Revolving Loan Fund, Indiana Finance Authority, to obtain consideration for financing, and we will keep you apprised of that status," Stong said during the Zoom call.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

