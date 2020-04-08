First phase of Crown Point water project wrapping up, officials say

CROWN POINT — Contractors are tackling punch lists and wrapping up work on the first phase of the city's water system improvement project.
On Wednesday, Albert Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers, told the Board of Public Works via a Zoom meeting that work is nearly complete.
The four divisions of phase one included water main replacements on Joliet and Walnut Streets, added water mains on 121st and 133rd avenues, repairs on three elevated storage tanks, installation of a secondary tank at 96th Place and water service line replacements on East Joliet, Lake and South Main streets.
Phase two of the project is ongoing and includes a new Kaiser Park tank and water service line replacements, Stong said.
Stong said officials are getting the third and final phase of the project underway.
"We're in the process of submitting information to the State Revolving Loan Fund, Indiana Finance Authority, to obtain consideration for financing, and we will keep you apprised of that status," Stong said during the Zoom call.
