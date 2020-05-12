First responders exposed to coronavirus while responding to emergency, mayor says

GARY — Firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics were exposed to coronavirus while helping a boy who was hit by a car, officials said.
On Tuesday, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said five people from the Gary Fire Department were exposed to COVID-19 while responding to a young resident who had been hit by a car Friday night. The five people were tested, results pending, and are all under quarantine, Prince said.
Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O Sean O’Donnell said the five fire department members who were tested were doing well as of Tuesday afternoon.
“Our ﬁrst responders face a number of threats to their personal safety every time they answer a call,” Prince said. “… I cannot thank our ﬁrst responders enough for their courage, their commitment to duty and the sacrifices they make every day to keep our city safe."
At 11:07 p.m. Friday, police were called to the area near West Fifth Avenue and Clark Road in Gary for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to a report from the Gary Police Department.
The vehicle’s driver, an 18-year-old man from Gary, had the right of way going westbound on Fifth Avenue when he suddenly saw the boy in the road, said Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
The 14-year-old boy, who was alone, was crossing the street near the intersection but not in it, said Gary Lt. Thomas Pawlak. He was reportedly either going to or from a nearby gas station.
The driver attempted to stop but ended up striking the boy, Hamady said. Medics were called and the 14-year-old was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus but was later flown to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago.
The boy suffered head trauma and internal trauma and was in critical condition, Gary police said. The driver was issued a citation for not having insurance. The crash is still under investigation, Pawlak said.
The condition of the crash victim is unknown at this time.
As of Tuesday, there were 515 positive coronavirus cases in the city and a total of 16 residents have died from the virus, according to the Gary Health Department.
Prince said city officials will release further guidance to businesses and places of worship as the state’s reopening plan commences.
“As the weather warms up, we all want to get outside and spend more time with family members, neighbors and friends,” Prince said. “However, we must remain vigilant and continue using good social distancing techniques.”
Coronavirus restricts spark protests throughout Midwest
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.