First responders exposed to coronavirus while responding to emergency, mayor says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY — Firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics were exposed to coronavirus while helping a boy who was hit by a car, officials said.

On Tuesday, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said five people from the Gary Fire Department were exposed to COVID-19 while responding to a young resident who had been hit by a car Friday night. The five people were tested, results pending, and are all under quarantine, Prince said.

Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O Sean O’Donnell said the five fire department members who were tested were doing well as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Our ﬁrst responders face a number of threats to their personal safety every time they answer a call,” Prince said. “… I cannot thank our ﬁrst responders enough for their courage, their commitment to duty and the sacrifices they make every day to keep our city safe."

At 11:07 p.m. Friday, police were called to the area near West Fifth Avenue and Clark Road in Gary for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to a report from the Gary Police Department.

The vehicle’s driver, an 18-year-old man from Gary, had the right of way going westbound on Fifth Avenue when he suddenly saw the boy in the road, said Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady.