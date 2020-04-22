You are the owner of this article.
First responders honor Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus' frontline employees
First responders honor Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus' frontline employees

The Gary Police Department, Gary Fire Department and other public safety agencies showed their respect and appreciation for Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus front-line workers, such as nurses and doctors, who have been dealing with a surge of patients who contracted the highly contagious coronavirus.

The salute took place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the hospital at 600 Grant St. in downtown Gary. Police vehicles and firetrucks lined Grant Street and circled the hospital campus with lights and sirens at dusk.

