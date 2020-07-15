You are the owner of this article.
First responders test positive for coronavirus, officials say
First responders test positive for coronavirus, officials say

Michigan City City Hall

 Doug Ross, The Times

After being exposed to coronavirus while responding to an emergency call, some Michigan City first responders have tested positive.

On Tuesday the Michigan City Mayor’s Office issued a statement that three first responders have tested positive for coronavirus.

Last week Michigan City first responders were called to an emergency involving a possible death. Consequentially, it was found that the deceased person tested positive for coronavirus.

The first responders involved were immediately tested, in which it was determined three of them were positive. Officials have provided testing for employees who had contact with the first responders who were infected, according to the mayor’s office.

The Michigan City Mayor’s Office did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for further information.

Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

