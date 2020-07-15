First responders test positive for coronavirus, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After being exposed to coronavirus while responding to an emergency call, some Michigan City first responders have tested positive.

On Tuesday the Michigan City Mayor’s Office issued a statement that three first responders have tested positive for coronavirus.

Last week Michigan City first responders were called to an emergency involving a possible death. Consequentially, it was found that the deceased person tested positive for coronavirus.

The first responders involved were immediately tested, in which it was determined three of them were positive. Officials have provided testing for employees who had contact with the first responders who were infected, according to the mayor’s office.

The Michigan City Mayor’s Office did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for further information.

