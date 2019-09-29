CHESTERTON — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s Duneland Club, in partnership with Sand Creek Country Club, is offering the First Tee Indiana Golf Program.
This golf league begins Oct. 9 and runs every Wednesday through Nov. 20. Sessions are from 4:30 – 5:15 pm.
The First Tee is a golf program filled with fun and engaging activities perfect for young members. Each activity is infused with behaviors associated with The First Tee Nine Core Values: respect, courtesy, responsibility, honesty, sportsmanship, confidence, judgment, perseverance, and integrity.
You have free articles remaining.
Participants are exposed to these core value behaviors through games using sports that many young people are already familiar with, including baseball, football, bowling, and tennis. These games, however, are modified and played using the four basic golf shots – putt, chip, pitch, and full swing.
Registration is open now, closing on Oct. 4. This program is limited to 30 spots. League Fee is $40 and includes a T-shirt. Youth participating in the Golf Program will learn the fundamentals of golf from Sand Creek’s Golf Pro, Kyle Lundy. All sessions will be held at the Duneland Club located at 521 West 1100 North in Chesterton.
An active membership of $35 is required, and fee assistance is available for those who qualify. For more information, please contact Chris Geiger or Ron Ranta by calling 219 926-9770.