A first-time candidate beat Hammond District 3 Councilman Anthony Higgs in the Democratic primary, according to vote totals reported Tuesday evening.
Challenger Barry Tyler Jr. received roughly 57% of the vote, compared to about 37% for Higgs.
Garrick Alexander, a third candidate who withdrew from the race but remained on the ballot, received about 6% of the vote.
Higgs had won four consecutive terms on the city council since 2003. In recent months, he was been the subject of multiple allegations of aggressive and erratic behavior, including making threats against Hammond officials and harassing Tyler supporters.
Tyler, a Hammond native and football coach at Hammond High School, attributed his upset win to a positive campaign that went “face-to-face in every single neighborhood.”
“I’m proud we ran an honest, clean campaign since I announced," he told The Times. "That’s what we set out to do.”