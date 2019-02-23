WHEELER — It took 24 rounds and nearly two hours of very difficult words, but eventually Advik Lalam emerged victorious at the Lake-Porter County District Spelling Bee at Wheeler High School.
After runner-up Nachiket Magesh misspelled "pituitary," Lalam, a sixth-grader at Wilbur Wright Middle School in Munster, correctly spelled "agitated," then spelled "illicitly" for first place.
Competing in his first district spelling bee, Lalam, 11, said he felt “joyful” upon winning, but admitted he was “nervous” along the way.
“There are a lot of possible ways to spell illicitly,” Lalam said.
Lalam, Magesh, and third-place finisher Elise Hibbard received trophies. They and seven others advance with the 10 qualifiers from Monday’s upcoming LaPorte County competition in Westville to the Kankakee Valley REMC Regional Spelling Bee March 14, also at Wheeler. The regional champion travels to Washington, D.C., to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
In a competition that emcee Mike Rosta described as “quite exhausting,” Lalam, Magesh and Hibbard led a field of 14 from grades 3-8. Magesh, competing at his second district contest, is an eighth-grader at Grimmer Middle School in Schererville. Hibbard, at her third district spelling bee, is in eighth grade at Highland Middle School.
All three trophy winners consider themselves avid readers. Lalam likes to read Harry Potter and Percy Jackson. Magesh, 13, enjoys nonfiction animal stories, while Hibbard, 13, reads Sherlock Holmes and Robinson Crusoe.
“Reading older, harder books really helps,” Hibbard said.
Magesh may have been the most deliberate and “touchy” contestant, asking the judge anything he could about each word, including part of speech, definition and derivation. He then used one hand to spell the word out on the other hand.
“I wrote each letter on my hand,” Magesh explained, “so I knew exactly what to say. This also gives me more time to concentrate.”
While Lalam and Hibbard said they spent two weeks in preparation, Magesh said he spent up to four weeks preparing. “I was a little nervous early in the day, but as the day went by, I got calmer,” Magesh said.
Hibbard misspelled the word "extensions" in the 14th round. For the next 10 rounds, Lalam and Hibbard went back and forth.
In a contest that saw plenty of ethnic words used, Hibbard correctly spelled two Hawaiian words, "wikiwiki" and "muumuu."
“I don’t know what a wikiwiki is, but I know how to spell it,” she said.
After that competition for first place concluded, another 12 rounds involving the six contestants who misspelled words in the first round were needed to decide the final two regional spots.
The remaining regional qualifiers from Wheeler are: Moriah Colar, Highland Christian School; Brayden Shea, Trinity Lutheran School, Crown Point; Matthew Haubold, Chesterton Middle School; Noah Hahn, Montessori Children’s Schoolhouse, Hammond; Andrej Jakovljevic, Forest Ridge Academy, Schererville; Patrick Rall, Immanuel Lutheran School, Valparaiso; and Brynne Noordermeer, Crown Point Christian School.