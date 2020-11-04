Five more COVID-19 deaths reported in Northwest Indiana

Five more people were reported dead to COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana Wednesday — two each in Lake and Porter counties and one in Jasper County.

The five-county Northwest Indiana region also added 343 new cases.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 384 in Lake County, 62 in Porter County, 68 in LaPorte County, 12 in Newton County and six in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Across Indiana, 25 more deaths were reported, pushing the total to 4,224.

The number of deaths in Indiana listed as probable remained at 240. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Wednesday occurred between Saturday and Tuesday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 532 Northwest Indiana residents have died because of the disease since the pandemic began, and a total of 25,252 have been infected.