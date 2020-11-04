Five more COVID-19 deaths reported in Northwest Indiana

Five more people were reported dead to COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana Wednesday — two each in Lake and Porter counties and one in Jasper County.
The five-county Northwest Indiana region also added 343 new cases.
The additional deaths bring local totals to 384 in Lake County, 62 in Porter County, 68 in LaPorte County, 12 in Newton County and six in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Across Indiana, 25 more deaths were reported, pushing the total to 4,224.
The number of deaths in Indiana listed as probable remained at 240. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.
New deaths reported Wednesday occurred between Saturday and Tuesday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 532 Northwest Indiana residents have died because of the disease since the pandemic began, and a total of 25,252 have been infected.
Northwest Indiana case totals included 16,965 in Lake County, up 217 from the day before; 4,318 in Porter County, up 56; 2,779 in LaPorte County, up 34; 888 in Jasper County, up 28; and 302 in Newton County, up eight.
In Porter County, 21 patients were hospitalized and 3,099 had recovered, the county health department said.
The state's seven-day positivity rates for all cases rose to 8.7% from 8.4% on Tuesday.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
County-level seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana included 12.3% in Lake County, up from 11.6%; 12.1% in Porter, up from 11.7%; 9.0% in LaPorte, up from 8.9%; 7.9% in Newton up from 5.4%; and 11.5% in Jasper, up from 10.5%.
Another 3,756 additional positive cases were reported, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 191,764.
According to the ISDH, 1,748,796 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 3,032,762 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.
Newly reported tests were administered between Feb. 26 and Monday.
Across the border, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,196 cases (up 11 from Tuesday) and 13,315 tests conducted in Lansing, and 1,432 cases (up 16) and 17,368 tests in Calumet City.
To find testing locations around Indiana, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.