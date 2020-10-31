Five new deaths, more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Region

Another five people were reported dead due to COVID-19 on Saturday, including three in Lake County and one each in Porter and Newton counties, as the Region caseload grew by 573.

The additional deaths leave local totals at 375 in Lake County, 58 in Porter County, 67 in LaPorte County, 12 in Newton County and five in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department.

Statewide, 46 more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 4,096.

There was no change in the number of deaths listed as probable at 236. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Saturday occurred over a range of days, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The death total for the five-county Northwest Indiana region stands at 517, and the number of positive tests at 23,259.