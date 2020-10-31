Five new deaths, more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Region

Another five people were reported dead due to COVID-19 on Saturday, including three in Lake County and one each in Porter and Newton counties, as the Region caseload grew by 573.
The additional deaths leave local totals at 375 in Lake County, 58 in Porter County, 67 in LaPorte County, 12 in Newton County and five in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department.
Statewide, 46 more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 4,096.
There was no change in the number of deaths listed as probable at 236. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.
New deaths reported Saturday occurred over a range of days, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
The death total for the five-county Northwest Indiana region stands at 517, and the number of positive tests at 23,259.
County case totals are at 15,726 in Lake, 3,877 in Porter, 2,596 in LaPorte, 798 in Jasper and 262 in Newton.
In Porter County, 24 patients were hospitalized (up five from Friday) and 2,782 had recovered (up one from Friday, the county health department said.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 7.9% seven-day rate (up from 7.6% Friday) and a 5.9% cumulative rate (the same as Friday) for all tests, and 15.1% seven-day rate (up from 14.6%) and a 10.6% cumulative rate (up from 10.4%) for unique individuals.
Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 10.6% for all tests and 15.8% for unique individuals in Lake County; 10.6% for all tests and 21.1% for unique individuals in Porter County; 8.7% for all tests and 11.9% for unique individuals in LaPorte County; 10.9% for all tests and 16.0% for unique individuals in Newton County; and 13.0% for all tests and 24.0% for unique individuals in Jasper County.
Statewide, 3,505 additional positive cases were reported, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 179,358.
State officials said 1,699,008 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 2,910,617 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.
Newly reported tests were administered between Feb. 26 and Thursday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 1,316 cases and 16,817 tests, while Lansing had 1,134 cases and 12,962 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
