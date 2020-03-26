Flatter or fight? Governors seeking help must navigate Trump amid COVID-19 outbreak

Underlying this political dance is Trump's tendency to talk about the government as though it's his own private business. The former real estate mogul often discusses government business like a transaction dependent on relationships or personal advantage, rather than a national obligation.

“We are doing very well with, I think, almost all of the governors, for the most part," he said during a town hall on Fox News on Tuesday. “But you know, it’s a two-way street. They have to treat us well.”

Such statements have some governors treading lightly. In a twist, some of the more flattering governors are Democrats.

Perhaps no governor's approach is more uncharacteristic than that of California's Gavin Newsom, a Democrat whose state calls itself the “resistance” to Trump. Newsom, usually a fierce Trump critic, has gone out of way not to lay the federal government's failings during the coronavirus outbreak at Trump's feet.

Newsom complimented Trump for “his focus on treatments" for the virus and thanked him for sending masks and gloves to California. He said the president was “on top of it” when it came to improving testing and said Trump was aware “even before I offered my own insight” of the state's need for more testing swabs.