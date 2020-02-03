Fleeing fugitive struck by vehicle, finally subdued with Taser, police say

A handcuffed Indianapolis man ran from police following a traffic stop and was struck by a vehicle, but it wasn't enough to stop the suspect, police said.

After being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 41 in Newton County, the man continued to run before police were able to subdue him with a Taser.

Shaharian P. Clark, 23, was stopped by police for speeding about 3:45 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 41 near State Road 14, Newton County police said.

Newton County dispatch alerted the responding Newton County sheriff's deputy that Clark had an active warrant out of Hendricks County for theft.

He was later arrested for the active warrant, police said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the arresting officer was speaking with another officer, Clark, who was in handcuffs, fled on foot northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. 41 into oncoming traffic, police said.

Clark was struck by a driver who was trying to avoid "the collision with Clark and the deputies," police said.

After being struck, Clark got up and began running again before he was subdued with a Taser.

He was later taken to the hospital for his injuries, where he was evaluated and released.