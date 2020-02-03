Fleeing fugitive struck by vehicle, finally subdued with Taser, police say

A handcuffed Indianapolis man ran from police following a traffic stop and was struck by a vehicle, but it wasn't enough to stop the suspect, police said.
After being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 41 in Newton County, the man continued to run before police were able to subdue him with a Taser.
Shaharian P. Clark, 23, was stopped by police for speeding about 3:45 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 41 near State Road 14, Newton County police said.
Newton County dispatch alerted the responding Newton County sheriff's deputy that Clark had an active warrant out of Hendricks County for theft.
He was later arrested for the active warrant, police said.
While the arresting officer was speaking with another officer, Clark, who was in handcuffs, fled on foot northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. 41 into oncoming traffic, police said.
Clark was struck by a driver who was trying to avoid "the collision with Clark and the deputies," police said.
After being struck, Clark got up and began running again before he was subdued with a Taser.
He was later taken to the hospital for his injuries, where he was evaluated and released.
Clark was taken to the Newton County Jail and is facing preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement.