Fleeing pair arrested after crashing with semi on interstate, police say

LAKE COUNTY — A high-speed police pursuit early Wednesday on Interstate 80 came to an end when the fleeing suspects crashed their car into a semitrailer, authorities said.

The driver, Aris J. Lawson, a 25-year-old Chicago Heights man, and passenger Kayla J. Davis, a 23-year-old Sauk Village woman, were traveling at speeds near 100 mph in a 55 mph zone of the highway before they crashed, Indiana State Police allege.

Neither they nor the driver of the semi were injured, however, police said.

A state trooper was patrolling the Borman Expressway about 12:45 a.m. when he noticed Lawson and Davis traveling in a black 2010 Volkswagen at about 96 mph near Cline Avenue, police said.

The trooper started following them at that point and noticed them accelerate to about 100 mph and begin moving between lanes unsafely.

He then tried to pull them over as they exited onto Grant Street. They sped off instead of stopping, prompting a chase, police said.

Lawson led police from Grant Street back onto I-80, then headed westbound toward Illinois.

At one point, Lawson turned off all the Volkswagen's lights and continued fleeing, police said. He crashed into a semi heading westbound a short time later.