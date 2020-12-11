 Skip to main content
Flooding, accumulating snow possible in Chicago area this weekend, forecasters say
The Chicago metro area could get inclement weather, and possible flooding over the next few days, the National Weather Service reported.

Forecasters predict a storm system with heavy wind gusts to move through the area starting late Friday, likely resulting in flooding along the shore of northeast Illinois and part of Northwest Indiana.

A lakeshore flood watch will go into effect for Lake County and Cook County starting late Friday, NWS said.

Far northeast Illinois is most at risk for severe flooding. Northern Cook and Lake (Illinois) counties will be under lakeshore flood warnings from midnight to about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Strong northerly winds will move across the Lake Michigan shore Friday through Saturday, with gusts up to 40 mph possible along parts of northern Illinois, NWS said.

A few thunderstorms could develop along and to the southeast of Interstate 55 early Saturday. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in west central Indiana at that time.

Chicago is also in the path of a snowstorm expected to pass through the Midwest this weekend, AccuWeather reported.

Starting late Saturday, the city's northern and western suburbs will likely receive a few inches of snow. Minor slush accumulation is possible south of the city.

The storm's track could shift to the southeast as it progresses, which would mean 3 to 6 inches of snowfall in the city proper, AccuWeather reported.

Additionally, NWS warned strong winds and waves could pose dangers to boaters in the area. North to northeast gales and are likely Saturday, and could even linger into Sunday.

A gale warning and small craft advisory are in effect from 9 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for portions of Illinois and Indiana.

NWS said residents at or near the shore should secure property that could be moved away by rising water levels, and advised boaters to stay away from the lake until conditions improve.

