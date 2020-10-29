Flooding and dangerously high waves in forecast through Friday for NWI, Chicago area

Northwest Indiana and other parts of the Chicago area could see flooding into Friday due to the possibility of large waves and high lake levels, the National Weather Service reported.
As of Thursday morning, lakeshore flood advisories are in effect for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, and for Cook and Waukegan counties in Illinois.
Forecasters anticipate waves of 8 to 11 feet to bring minor to moderate lakeshore flooding from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday in Lake County and the Chicago Metro area, a Lakeshore Hazard Message from NWS' Romeoville office states.
In Porter County, waves are more likely to extend between 7 and 10 feet high. An advisory also is in effect there from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
Conditions could exacerbate already severe beach and shoreline erosion from recent months, NWS said.
Locations that are prone to flooding, including Chicago's bike trails and Whiting Lakefront Park, likely will experience water overflows throughout the coming days.
NWS also issued a small craft advisory for the Chicago area, meaning heavy winds are expected to cause dangerous conditions for smaller vessels.
Advisories are in effect until 10 a.m. Friday for areas near Chicago and in the Region, including Calumet Harbor to Gary, Gary to Burns Harbor and Burns Harbor to Michigan City.
Boaters on Lake Michigan could experience north winds of 30 knots, or about 35 mph, and occasional gusts of up to 35 knots, or about 40 mph.
Anyone without proper boating experience or those operating a small vessel should avoid navigating the waters while advisories are in effect, NWS said.
