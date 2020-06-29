You are the owner of this article.
Flooding expected at Iroquois River in Newton County, NWS says
NEWTON COUNTY – Forecasters warned of potential minor flooding at the Iroquois River near Iroquois Township through Monday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the river near Interstate 65, east of Foresman, to U.S. 41, north of Kentland.

The warning was in effect in both Newton County, Indiana and Iroquois County, Illinois. However, Iroquois County's warning was set to last until Wednesday morning, forecasters said.

All forecasts were based on observed precipitation and forecasted precipitation within the next 24 to 48 hours, the weather service said.

A warning means flooding is occurring or imminent. Residents near the shore should be on alert for rising water and take appropriate action.

Forecasters predicted the river would rise to near 18½ feet in Newton County by early Monday — slightly above the flood stage, which is 18 feet.

The river was expected to fall below the flood stage Monday afternoon.

At 6:45 p.m. Sunday, the river was at 18.3 feet, forecasters said.

NWS advised drivers to avoid flooded roadways and find alternate routes, if possible.

