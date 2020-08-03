Flooding, record high lake levels forecasted for Lake Michigan beaches, forecasters say

In Illinois, a beach hazards statement was in effect through Wednesday morning, and a lake shore flood advisory from 7 a.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Lake shore flood advisory and beach hazards statements were in effect for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana, in central and northern Cook and Lake counties in Illinois, in parts of Michigan and throughout the shore of Wisconsin.

Forecasters anticipated strong structural currents and rip currents, which are powerful channels of water that quickly flow away from the shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water, NWS said.

NWS said the public should stay away from the lakeshore entirely and avoid areas where wave action is high, including piers, jetties, breakwaters and other shoreline structures.

Tall waves and strong currents can sweep onlookers into deeper water along the structures, NWS said.

On Thursday, two people drowned and another went missing at Lake Michigan beaches while hazards statements were in effect.