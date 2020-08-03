Flooding, record high lake levels forecasted for Lake Michigan beaches, forecasters say

Officials warned the public to avoid shores of Lake Michigan Monday as forecasters predicted flooding, tall waves and strong currents, resulting in potentially life-threatening conditions and record high lake levels.
Forecasters predicted waves up to 10 feet high at certain beaches in Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan, the National Weather Service reported.
"The large waves and strong currents will result in life-threatening conditions for anyone who ventures into the lake. With record high lake levels, inundation of portions of the lake shore is probable," a statement from the agency reads.
"In addition, beach erosion caused by the record high lake levels will likely be exacerbated."
Locations including Whiting Lakefront Park and sections of lake shore bike paths in Chicago were expected to flood, NWS said.
In Northwest Indiana, forecasters predicted high waves and strong currents would develop Monday morning, with flooding expected in the afternoon. Flooding was in the forecast through late Tuesday, while dangerous swimming conditions were expected to continue through early Wednesday, NWS said.
A beach hazards statement was in effect for Region beaches from 7 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and a lake shore flood advisory from 1 p.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Tuesday.
In Illinois, a beach hazards statement was in effect through Wednesday morning, and a lake shore flood advisory from 7 a.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Lake shore flood advisory and beach hazards statements were in effect for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana, in central and northern Cook and Lake counties in Illinois, in parts of Michigan and throughout the shore of Wisconsin.
Forecasters anticipated strong structural currents and rip currents, which are powerful channels of water that quickly flow away from the shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water, NWS said.
NWS said the public should stay away from the lakeshore entirely and avoid areas where wave action is high, including piers, jetties, breakwaters and other shoreline structures.
Tall waves and strong currents can sweep onlookers into deeper water along the structures, NWS said.
On Thursday, two people drowned and another went missing at Lake Michigan beaches while hazards statements were in effect.
Police reminded beachgoers to always check with the National Weather Service for any possible hazards statements, and to check warning flags before going swimming.
So far in 2020, there have been 48 drownings in the Great Lakes, 25 of which occurred in Lake Michigan, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a nonprofit organization that shares information on water safety.
