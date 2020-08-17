Flooding woes addressed in Winfeld

WINFIELD — When it rains, it pours and then floods.
Over the past year, the town has been actively working to address areas where problems arise after heavy rainfall, including 117th Avenue and Hidden Creek Ditch.
During its recent meeting, the Storm Water Board discussed updates to both projects.
The replacement culverts along 117th Avenue have been installed and held up to last week’s tornado-like storm that left thousands without power.
Town Engineer Mike Duffy previously said the now-replaced pipe was not able to handle all of the water, causing damage to the road. The solution, he said, would be the installation of two culverts that will run to the ditch on the other side of the road, where water could flow during heavy rains, according to a previous Times report.
In the past, the town has completed ditch work along the country road to keep excess rainwater from spilling over the roadway.
Work on Hidden Creek Ditch also is progressing, which is intended to address flooding near 101st Avenue and Clay Street.
When Hidden Creek Estates was developed more than two decades ago, an open drainage ditch was installed to run through the subdivision. Over time, the drainage ditch has become overgrown, with some residents use it to dispose of yard waste including grass clippings and tree limbs and branches, according to a previous Times report.
Duffy said surveying near 101st Avenue and Clay Street has been completed to figure out where the blockage is.
Storm Water Board President Tim Clayton said the town has been working with Merrillville officials to address flooding in the area.
The town also is hoping to reach the Little Calumet Water Basin Development Commission to help with the project, Clayton said.
Duffy said he is unsure of when the commission will meet again, but the application for the project will be complete this month.
There have been issues with the ditch for years, residents who live in the area say.
Scott Habenicht, who lives on 101st Avenue, has told The Times flooding in the area has been a problem for years, with water often going over the road and flooding nearby homes.
"Twenty years this has been going on," Habenicht said.
He later added: "Every time it rains like this... I'll have five or six cars full of crap because they dump all their brush and their grass clipping in there."
Another area resident, Robert Foglio, has been in front of the Storm Water Board also to express concerns over flooding in the area. Most recently in March, he told city officials even where there is a light rain, the area floods, according to meeting minutes.
The next Storm Water Board meeting is Sept. 8.
