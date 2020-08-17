Flooding woes addressed in Winfeld

Work on Hidden Creek Ditch also is progressing, which is intended to address flooding near 101st Avenue and Clay Street.

When Hidden Creek Estates was developed more than two decades ago, an open drainage ditch was installed to run through the subdivision. Over time, the drainage ditch has become overgrown, with some residents use it to dispose of yard waste including grass clippings and tree limbs and branches, according to a previous Times report.

Duffy said surveying near 101st Avenue and Clay Street has been completed to figure out where the blockage is.

Storm Water Board President Tim Clayton said the town has been working with Merrillville officials to address flooding in the area.

The town also is hoping to reach the Little Calumet Water Basin Development Commission to help with the project, Clayton said.

Duffy said he is unsure of when the commission will meet again, but the application for the project will be complete this month.