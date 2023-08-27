Evan Quackenbush adjusted his guitar and leaned into the microphone.

“Uh, we’re gonna start off with Iris,” he told the audience.

“We are?” his brother, Ryan, asked.

“Yeah,” Evan replied. “Ready?”

The 13-year-old identical twin boys then belted out the Goo Goo Dolls song that’s nearly twice as old as them. It didn’t matter that it was a sweltering hot evening in the Region. Or that they had a long school day followed by sports practices and homework. Or that the audience consisted only of a handful of listeners including their mother.

They killed it on the outdoor deck of Valpo Velvet Ice Cream Shoppe in downtown Valparaiso. (Watch a video and view more photos on the online version of this column.)

The heat index value of 101 degrees on Wednesday didn’t seem to faze the brothers, whose favorite alternative rock bands are Goo Goo Dolls and Foo Fighters. They also enjoy the music of Nirvana. Not surprising when you notice their whiff of teen spirit while performing.

“They just love to perform,” their mother, Alison Quackenbush, said. “They get paid in ice cream.”

Evan stared past his mom while singing the popular Goo Goo Dolls song, “And all I can taste is this moment. And all I can breathe is your life.”

The boys began playing music at 3.

“For most of our life,” Ryan told me before their set.

“We like to play a variety of different genres,” Evan explained.

The boys wanted to perform live somewhere downtown in their city, then an opportunity arose when they joined National Junior Honor Society and its requirement to perform 20 hours of volunteer work.

“We figured we could get our hours in by performing here and raising money for the new skate park,” Ryan said. “Everything just started matching up. We’ve met a lot of important people.”

One of those people is Lisa Kusbel, development director for the city’s parks and recreation department.

“The boys are truly incredible boys with a great mission,” she said. “Their determination to make a difference in this park, and wanting it to be built, is showing through their activities.”

She’s referring to Flounder & Friends Skatepark, located at Fairgrounds Park on Calumet Avenue near Butterfield Pavilion. It will have the same name as the original skate park at Rogers-Lakewood Park, which operated from 1998 to 2020.

It’s named to honor the memory of Ray “Flounder” Wampler, who was killed in a car crash on his way to school in 1997. His friend, Dug Ketterman, of DugOut Design Studio, designed both skate parks. He recently returned to Valparaiso to check the status of the new skate park, which will be formally unveiled in late October or early November. (After it opens, I’ll write a column on the unique cultural aspects of skate parks.)

“The skate park is way ahead of schedule for completion,” Kusbel said. “It is coming in budget and we are now currently working towards Phase 2.”

This positive news is needed in the city after officials revealed this week that plans have been halted to create a 248-acre park and sports campus due to rising construction costs. The campus would have stretched from Vale Park Road on the south to County Road 500 North, with plans designed for four multipurpose turf fields, 10 pickleball courts, an open-air plaza, a concession building and playground.

For the past three years, the new skate park initiative has had unique funding sources, including Ryan and Evan who have raised more than $2,500 through live music performances and matching donations.

“I’m looking at it through the lens of my boys, but this is a really cool initiative for a community to come together,” Alison Quackenbush said before her sons began performing. “There are parallels with playing live music together and skateboarding at a park. Both of them attract people of all ages to connect and share similar passions. It’s all about creative expression and mentorship.”

Her sons, whose stage name is Gemini, play multiple musical instruments.

“Since they were toddlers, music was the only thing that calmed their horseplay,” their mother said.

She gives credit to various music programs, Valparaiso schools, and Chad Clifford, owner of Front Porch Music.

“His son, Nolan, has without a doubt taken my boys to the next level,” Quackenbush said. “His coaching of them over Zoom through COVID kept all of us sane.”

Evan and Ryan performed on Wednesday evenings in July and August at Valpo Velvet. They will play there again Sept. 13 and 20, following a Sept. 6 performance at the “The Boys Cook Dinner” fundraiser for the new skate park. The boys have used skate parks in 11 states, even bringing their skateboards on airplanes with them.

“Skating is one of my favorite hobbies. That’s why I’ve been wanting a new park here,” Ryan said as he tested their new PA system. “The old park was really dangerous, with a lot of holes in it.”

“Hopefully, the new skate park can host national or even international competitions,” Evan added.

“I like skating because I don’t think of anything else when I’m doing it,” Ryan said.

The boys are using music, skateboarding and community service to introduce themselves to the world. They summed it up well with a telling lyric from that Goo Goo Dolls song: “When everything's made to be broken, I just want you to know who I am.”

