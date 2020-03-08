3 Floyds brews up IPA to celebrate women

MUNSTER — As Ashly Brown and Abby Titcomb prepare to brew an imperial black IPA, Beyoncé's voice sings above chit-chat and brewing vessels, spreading her message of confidence and feminism.
"If it's not death metal, it's Beyoncé," Titcomb said with a laugh.
The mood was appropriate, as Titcomb and Brown had begun preparing Cake Eater, an imperial black IPA, in honor of International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day on Sunday.
This is the first year 3 Floyds took place in the event.
"We're definitely a small percentage, there's less than 20% of women in the organization, so I could see right away that there needed to be some additional support there," said Kelly Pallanti, human resources director for 3 Floyds.
Those numbers, Pallanti said, are similar for local breweries and distilleries.
According to a 2018 survey from the Brewers Association, 7.5% of brewers are women in the United States’ independent beer industry.
"I think we've always felt like we should do it and then it just passes and then we're like, 'Well, we've got female brewers already,'" Titcomb said. "I think we really need to be celebrated and empowered. Especially since there are very few."
Brown agreed, adding as the brewery grows, brewers are looking to become more active in their stance.
"I think it's very significant to actually brew it on this day. I've seen some other breweries ... they do it on different days," Brown said. "We kind of discussed it, and it's a Sunday but it actually ended up working well with the brew schedule that we stick to over here, and it's significant to do it on the actual day."
"It just feels good ... empowering," she continued, adding she and Titcomb invited friends, family and men and women from 3 Floyds to the brew day.
"I think male allyship is really important, especially for some of the more negative comments that women get," Titcomb said.
As International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day approached this year, Brown, who has been a brewer for three years, and Titcomb, a brewer for five years, agreed they wanted to create a beer that challenges a stereotypical women's beer.
"I think typically, people think women's tastes, woman's beer, they want something lighter, sweeter, a little more feminine," said Titcomb, who is the current head distiller at 3 Floyds. "We wanted to go the exact opposite direction to that because that's a stereotype and (expletive) all that."
"We also wanted to make something that we both enjoyed and thought it was going to be a learning experience — we've never made this style," Brown chimed in.
The name, Brown said, stems from the adage about the celebratory dessert.
"I guess we were thinking like have your cake and eat it, too," Brown said.
"Like kill it, do your best," Brown continued, both agreeing the brew encourages a simple mantra: "Do the damn thing."
The black-as-night beer will have a malt character with three kinds of hops, Titcomb said.
"We want that more nuanced, a little more layered and just a very well-balanced beer," Titcomb said. "It's gonna be really bitter up front, but have a beautiful aroma and it's going to be layered."
It will have a dry mouth feel, a 8-9% ABV and around 90 IBUs. And while the name pays homage to cake, it won't be sweet, Titcomb said.
"It's gonna kick your (expletive) in the mouth," Titcomb said while laughing.
Cake Eater will be available at 3 Floyds Brewpub at the kiosk and on draft within a few weeks. Tickets for a special release on April 14 will be made available on March 15.