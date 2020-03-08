3 Floyds brews up IPA to celebrate women

Brown agreed, adding as the brewery grows, brewers are looking to become more active in their stance.

"I think it's very significant to actually brew it on this day. I've seen some other breweries ... they do it on different days," Brown said. "We kind of discussed it, and it's a Sunday but it actually ended up working well with the brew schedule that we stick to over here, and it's significant to do it on the actual day."

"It just feels good ... empowering," she continued, adding she and Titcomb invited friends, family and men and women from 3 Floyds to the brew day.

"I think male allyship is really important, especially for some of the more negative comments that women get," Titcomb said.

As International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day approached this year, Brown, who has been a brewer for three years, and Titcomb, a brewer for five years, agreed they wanted to create a beer that challenges a stereotypical women's beer.

"I think typically, people think women's tastes, woman's beer, they want something lighter, sweeter, a little more feminine," said Titcomb, who is the current head distiller at 3 Floyds. "We wanted to go the exact opposite direction to that because that's a stereotype and (expletive) all that."