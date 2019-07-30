CROWN POINT — Following a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival that killed three people and injured 15, the Lake County sheriff announced a partnership with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and more to prepare for the Lake County Fair.
About 250,000 visitors are expected at the 167th annual Lake County Fair which will be Friday through Aug. 11 in Crown Point, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said. Thursday evening will mark the fair's unofficial beginning as preview night.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department will provide security for the nine-day event, Martinez said.
“As we prepare for the Lake County Fair, the hearts and minds of our department are with those affected by the tragedy of Sunday’s mass shooting at an outdoor festival in Gilroy, California,” said Sheriff Oscar Martinez, Jr, “This unspeakable act of violence, which killed 3 and injured a dozen others touches us all.”
On Sunday a shooter cut through a fence to enter a food festival in Gilroy, California and open fired on a crowd, the Associated Press reported. It appears the shooter randomly targeted the victims and a 6-year-old boy, 13-year-old girl and a man in his twenties were killed.
“Unfortunately, shootings of this type are not infrequent, and the sheriff’s department regularly conducts active shooter training as part of our rigorous firearms training program,” Martinez said.
The sheriff’s department has partnered with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Lake County Department of Homeland Security and Crown Point Fire Department and the three large hospital networks to perform training and exercises to prepare.
“Public safety is our top priority,” Martinez said. “Our coordinated public safety effort includes a heavy police presence with security elements both seen and unseen to help ensure a safe environment for everyone to enjoy.”