Food Bank of NWI to receive over $29,000 in state funding to combat food insecurity

MERRILLVILLE — The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana will receive more than $29,000 in state funding for fiscal year 2021, state agencies reported.

The grant is part of $300,000 in funding from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, through the Indiana General Assembly, that will be distributed to 11 Indiana food banks.

"With the support of the Indiana legislature and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, we continue the fight against food insecurity. While this is only the start, we’re proud to play a part in bringing greater food security to Hoosier families," said Suzanne Crouch, Lt. Governor and Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The funding comes at a crucial time for area communities, as Indiana and the rest of the country continues to grapple with lingering effects of COVID-19, according to Feeding Indiana's Hungry, the state's food bank association.

"The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is grateful to the state of Indiana," said Allyson Vaulx, director of development with the food bank. "With the ongoing pandemic, there are (a) countless number of people who have never needed assistance from a food bank or any other type of entity before."