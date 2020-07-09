Food Bank of NWI to receive over $29,000 in state funding to combat food insecurity

MERRILLVILLE — The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana will receive more than $29,000 in state funding for fiscal year 2021, state agencies reported.
The grant is part of $300,000 in funding from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, through the Indiana General Assembly, that will be distributed to 11 Indiana food banks.
"With the support of the Indiana legislature and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, we continue the fight against food insecurity. While this is only the start, we’re proud to play a part in bringing greater food security to Hoosier families," said Suzanne Crouch, Lt. Governor and Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The funding comes at a crucial time for area communities, as Indiana and the rest of the country continues to grapple with lingering effects of COVID-19, according to Feeding Indiana's Hungry, the state's food bank association.
"The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is grateful to the state of Indiana," said Allyson Vaulx, director of development with the food bank. "With the ongoing pandemic, there are (a) countless number of people who have never needed assistance from a food bank or any other type of entity before."
In 2019, the food bank distributed about 5.1 million pounds of food during the entire year. Just this past June, it distributed about 1.1 million pounds, Vaulx said.
Food insecurity is expected to rise by about 40% among Indiana residents in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus, FIH reported. That would put one in five Hoosiers, and more than 414,000 children, at risk of hunger.
"This year’s funding will help food banks continue to meet increased need from Hoosiers, many of whom sought assistance for the first time when the COVID-19 pandemic began, and is expected to continue for months to come.
"Food banks have had to purchase substantial amounts of food as donated food from retail sources has lessened, while incurring increased expenses for staff, logistics and personal protective equipment to serve thousands of households each week," said Emily Weikert Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana's Hungry.
The following food banks are included in the grant:
- Community Harvest Food Bank – $29,970
- Dare to Care Food Bank – $10,890
- Food Bank of Northern Indiana – $34,890
- Food Bank of Northwest Indiana – $29,310
- Food Finders Food Bank, Inc. – $27,720
- FreeStore Foodbank– $2,490
- Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc. – $96,480
- Hoosier Hills Food Bank, Inc. – $12,960
- Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central IN, Inc. – $23,640
- Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank, Inc. – $13,230
- Tri-State Food Bank, Inc. – $18,420
Funding is provided by the state Legislature as part of its biennial budget. Distribution amounts were determined using the Emergency Food Assistance Program fair share percentage, which assesses poverty and unemployment levels in each county, ISDA reported.
Vaulx added the food bank will need continued support from community donors in order to continue operating efficiently throughout the ongoing pandemic.
"We are grateful for how the community stepped up to help us address the need and are requesting that same level of assistance as we continue to serve the need."
