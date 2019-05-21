{{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — A food delivery truck knocked down a power line, causing one restaurant to shut down.

Munster firefighters were called at 4:17 p.m. for a food delivery truck that knocked down a power line in the business-filled 200 block of Ridge Road in Munster, Munster Fire Chief Dave Pelc said.

The truck knocked off the restaurant's weatherhead, or protective cap on a bundle of electrical wires, and a power line fell on the truck, Pelc said. No one was injured, however, the power was temporarily knocked out at a Mediterranean restaurant on Ridge Road.

Pelc said the weatherhead will need to be fixed, and NIPSCO will need to restore power to the restaurant before it can re-open.

