Who needs to wait a day to celebrate America’s independence? Several Northwest Indiana communities kicked off the Fourth of July one day earlier.
An evening of food, music, and fireworks – all adding up to family time – on the lakefront highlighted Whiting’s Party in the Park.
Elsewhere around the Region, Highland kicked off its annual five-day holiday festival Wednesday at Town Hall Main Square Park. Festivities included live entertainment, food vendors and the Twilight Parade along Kennedy Avenue.
The Highland festival continues through Sunday, which is also Family Day and the date for the Kiddie Parade, kicking off at 12:30 p.m.
Similarly, Merrillville observed its Independence Day Celebration Wednesday at Hidden Lake Park with rides, a beer garden, live entertainment and fireworks. Lake Station also celebrated the holiday early Wednesday with its holiday parade.
If the Whiting celebration could be broken down to one word, it would be family. Families walked down 119th Street, past the Mascot Hall of Fame, to reach Whiting Lakefront Park. Those families joined others in setting picnic tables, enjoying dinner, playing catch and waiting for the music and those fireworks.
“They have really nice fireworks,” said Susana Sylvester of Whiting, who brought daughters Amelia, 7, and Lili, 4. “This is a nice opportunity to have a family picnic outdoors.”
Jose Lopez of Chicago was playing catch with his son Frank, 12.
“I like the good atmosphere and music,” the dad said, to which his son added, “There’s a lot of room to play.”
There’s also a lot to eat, from chicken to pizza to cheesy barbecue pork fries.
Michelle Valente, of Hammond, was tossing a miniature football with son Eric, 5.
“It’s free. There’s also a nice food station that’s not too expensive," she said
While the seven children she brought were playing at the outdoor volleyball court, Melissa Rodriguez was keeping an eye on all the supplies.
“I like a lot of things about this party – the music, food and fireworks,” the Whiting woman said. “With the world situation, the atmosphere here is wonderful.”
Coming from Griffith, Keenan Jackson and Sherica McCree brought their two children, Khi, 7, and Kylar, 2 months.
“We came to see the fireworks on the lake,” McCree said.
When asked what he liked, Khi simply said, “Fireworks.”
Nick Diaz, a Chicagoan, noted, “We’ve come the past few years. We love the community feeling of Whiting.”
Diaz’s sister, Amanda Paniagua, a Whiting resident, was watching the big spread of food the family had prepared.
“I enjoy the music in the park, and it’s easy to get to,” said Paniagua, who lives five minutes from the lakefront site. “It’s a perfect location on the lake.”
George Drozd, a Whiting resident and Navy veteran, liked the whole setting.
“Look how beautiful this park is,” Drozd said. “You can’t ask for more.”