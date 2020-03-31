Food pantry implements drive-up system

MICHIGAN CITY — Following suit with social distancing, a food pantry in LaPorte County is now doing drive-up assistance.

The Salvation Army of Michigan City is still providing food assistance from its pantry every week, however, staff are implementing new systems to decrease risk to staff, volunteers and clients, according to a news release from the organization.

The pantry, at 1201 Franklin St. in Michigan City, is open 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays to residents, regardless of income, employment or family size.

“Our only goal is to get food and supplies to those who need it in our community, without barriers or discrimination,” said The Salvation Army Corps Officer Major Becky Simmons.

Food pantry clients are asked to arrive at the back door by driving through the alley behind the building from Washington Street and then exiting the alley onto Franklin Street, the news release said.

All occupants must remain in a vehicle and have trunks open, empty and clean for staff to load in groceries. For those traveling with multiple households in one vehicle, residents should ensure there is enough room to accommodate all needed food items.