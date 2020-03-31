Food pantry implements drive-up system

MICHIGAN CITY — Following suit with social distancing, a food pantry in LaPorte County is now doing drive-up assistance.
The Salvation Army of Michigan City is still providing food assistance from its pantry every week, however, staff are implementing new systems to decrease risk to staff, volunteers and clients, according to a news release from the organization.
The pantry, at 1201 Franklin St. in Michigan City, is open 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays to residents, regardless of income, employment or family size.
“Our only goal is to get food and supplies to those who need it in our community, without barriers or discrimination,” said The Salvation Army Corps Officer Major Becky Simmons.
Food pantry clients are asked to arrive at the back door by driving through the alley behind the building from Washington Street and then exiting the alley onto Franklin Street, the news release said.
All occupants must remain in a vehicle and have trunks open, empty and clean for staff to load in groceries. For those traveling with multiple households in one vehicle, residents should ensure there is enough room to accommodate all needed food items.
In addition to food services, the diaper bank and Pathway of Hope case management is available through the pandemic by appointment only. The Weekend Backpack Feeding Program is also still in operation in partnership with Michigan City Area Schools.
“This is critical for us to remain open and providing services,” Simmons said. “We have to keep our staff, volunteers and clients healthy and safe; and as time goes on this will become more and more critical.”
For more information or for those in need of services can call The Salvation Army of Michigan City at 219-874-6885.
