For faithful worldwide, this week marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period of prayer, fasting and almsgiving leading up to Easter Sunday.
Lent is also a period of fasting and abstinence, a time when people traditionally gave up such things as chocolate or television. Are Christians today still giving something up, or are they adding something, such as prayer or community service to their Lenten observance?
For the Rev. David Kime, pastor at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Lake Station, it’s both. Kime recalled a woman who left the church, yet still maintained the Lenten fast. He believes that devotion eventually brought her back to the Catholic faith.
“People honestly believe in growing closer to Jesus, in being part of the life of the Lord,” the Lake Station pastor said.
Some of Kime’s parishioners are on that Lenten track.
“I pray the Rosary,” said Kathy Santos, who prays with her husband, Richard. “At our age, we don’t eat of lot of sweets, so we won’t be giving that up.”
David Hunter, another parishioner, will be laying off candy and cookies.
“I’m giving up sweets. Last year I gave up Facebook,” said Hunter, who sees this sacrifice as “a cleansing of the body, giving up worldly things you think you need.”
Lenten fasting occurs on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday. Traditional Lenten abstinence consists of refraining from meat and meat products on Fridays. However, Catholics ages 14-59 are also encouraged to “abstain from other foods, practices or activities,” according to guidelines from the Catholic Diocese of Gary’s Office of Worship.
For the Rev. Martin Dobrzynski, director of the Office of Worship, Lent is a verb, not a noun.
“Simply thinking about what I should do is useless unless I do something about it,” said Dobrzynski, pastor at St. Michael the Archangel in Schererville, noting the opportunity for corporal acts of mercy during Lent. These include feeding the hungry, visiting the sick or imprisoned, and comforting those in mourning.
Kaitlyn Shields, 14, from Nativity of Our Savior in Portage, plans to give up an hour of phone time daily. She also wants to spend time at senior centers, reading to clients.
“We spend too much time on the phone instead of communicating with people,” Shields said. “You’re a family, so you want to help each other.”
Jacob Kelly, 11, from Queen of All Saints in Michigan City, is giving up all junk food and candy. He also plans to read a portion of the Bible each week while also donating items to homeless shelters.
“Jesus was in the desert 40 days, and we have to follow him,” Kelly said.
At St. Bridget Parish in Hobart, Mark Olson and his son Jack, 17, are reading “Be A Man!” a guidebook for leading a faith-filled life, by the Rev. Larry Richards.
“I want my son to be a strong man for Christ,” Mark Olson said. “I want him to use his talents and to be a leader.”
Jack Olson added, “I hope to develop a better sense of what manhood is, build a better foundation on being a human being and growing closer to Christ.”
Tanya Meagher, another St. Bridget parishioner, is using Lent for her six children to learn to pray the Rosary in Latin.
“We’re trying to get back to basics and encourage an understanding of our faith,” said Meagher, whose family is also reducing computer time during Lent.
“We want to build better family interaction,” the Hobart mother said, “and less time devoted to wasteful time.”