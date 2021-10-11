For her kids: An addict’s perseverance through pain and loss

“That whole experience put Cass in a really different place and I think it allowed that emerging adult person to kind of really jump to the front,” Aguirre said. “She’s determined. I think she in the back of her head has a view of a path that she wants (and) she wants above anything for the boys to be stable.”

Part of Cass’ vision for her future includes sharing with the world what she has experienced and is continuing to experience to this day. She still cries for Adam, her sons still cry for a father they barely knew, but she has bills to pay and mouths to feed.

For her family, Cass sharing her story is part of the healing process, and more than one of them said they were “proud” of her for putting herself out there, for being willing to share confidently despite the stigma of being an addict.

Cass, though, is confident in sharing for another reason. She knows there are people struggling right now who want to be clean. People who haven’t found their reason, as she puts it, so reach sobriety. And she wants them to know that things aren’t perfect on the other side, that the road isn’t easy to get there, but that some things are worth it, and that pushing through the pain is better than the alternative.