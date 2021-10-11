For her kids: An addict’s perseverance through pain and loss

Cassandra Del Rio is doing all right.
The 27-year-old mother of two adoring sons is a homeowner, a car owner and an employee at a good company with a good job doing good work in a fulfilling field. She has a family that loves her, a support group that helps her, and a path to a bright future for herself and her boys.
But she is human, too.
Some weeks back, on her husband’s 33rd birthday, she marked the occasion from a hospital bed, laid out by the guilt, longing, anger and heart-wrenching anguish she still feels for the love of her life, more than four years removed from the day the two of them were separated forever: he dead in a drug-fueled car accident and she 35 weeks pregnant, puddled on the floor and screaming.
Recounting her life in cold but thoughtful terms, the words tinged with determination and purpose, she shares her darkest days with barely a quiver of her lip. She is resolute in pressing forward but just as certain that she wants to share, to say her piece in the hopes that someone hears it.
There are countless stories of addiction, death and pain, and thankfully others of recovery, hope and strength. But Del Rio says there are not enough stories like hers, stories about the people left behind who spend the rest of their lives clearing through the wreckage, persevering through the unrelenting pain, and forever wondering whether the dead saw this coming.
“My husband’s been gone four years and still, at least once a week, my son cries for him,” she said. “Subconsciously, it gets to me. Bad. But what gets to me most is my kids, my kids struggling with understanding ‘why can’t daddy come back.’ And I want addicts struggling today to know.”
Adam and Cassie
Cass, as most of her family calls her, and Adam Del Rio met in 2013 in drug rehab, at a time and in a place filled with optimism and vulnerability. Cass was there less than a year after she began abusing prescription drugs. She was just 18 years old.
Before then, Cass’ life had been, by her own description, fairly unremarkable. She said she came from a good home and, in a moment of introspection, said she had “no reason” to do what she did, a dose of humility but also an acknowledgement that she bears the responsibility for what would come next.
“She was a good girl. She was smart — she is smart. She was a cheerleader in high school,” Jennifer Seifert, her aunt, said. “Just a typical teenage girl. But I think it was just a few short years later when things started to go downhill.”
Cass said she lost a good job working at a fast-food restaurant and needed quick, easy money to pay her rent. So she became a dancer, a job she hated, and did what she had to in order to get through her shifts.
“I couldn’t do it sober and I wasn’t old enough to drink,” she quipped.
So before work she popped a Xanax, the brand name of a popular drug used primarily to treat anxiety. Then it was two Xanax. Then three. Then many, many more.
At her peak, she said, she was taking 20 milligrams a day, vastly more than any doctor would have ever prescribed. She was buying the pills off the street instead, until one day she was robbed, left without her pills and any money to buy more, and descended into severe withdrawals.
“I ended up hallucinating and I had to go into a treatment center to be detoxed or I could have gone into a seizure and not gotten out of it,” she said.
Then she met Adam.
“We just kind of connected, right off the bat,” she said.
The two of them “partied together” and started using heroin together, Cass said, and eventually they moved together to Fort Myers, Florida, to try and do their own thing, away from their families, their addict friends and their past.
Addiction followed to Florida, however, and Cass’ loved ones started to prepare themselves for what at times felt inevitable.
“There was a point where I figured, yeah, there was going to be a phone call one day where I found out she was dead,” Jason Devisme, Cass’ father, said. “I had seen pictures of her and she was looking pretty rough. Just not taking care of herself at all.”
But at 21, Cass became pregnant. And right then and there, she said, she decided she was done. Cold turkey.
“Now, was I miserable? Absolutely,” she said. “I was sicker than a dog. But my kids were worth it to me. I had to find something that was worth it to me to get clean, and my kids were worth it to me.”
Sobriety, unsurprisingly, put a strain on her relationship with Adam. He tried to get clean, she said, but the “demon” kept calling him back. Their relationship became volatile and she was hard on him in a way that still haunts her, a way that feels so much crueler in retrospect.
“You know, I didn’t need to say some of the things that I would say to him,” she said. “I would be like, ‘I did it so you just do it. Stop being so weak and just do it.’”
During a good stretch in Florida she and Adam got pregnant again, but once more she said her husband didn’t stay sober for long. She told him she was moving back to the Region. He followed her, spent time in a halfway house, she said, and kept trying to make it work. But it didn’t. So she left.
“Around May of 2017 I started noticing that he was using again,” she said. “I was pregnant. I had an 11-month-old at the time.”
“I loved him from a distance but I had to do what I had to do for my kids. That wasn’t my lifestyle anymore. … But I think now, looking back, I was a little bit too hard on him. He died two months after I left and I carry that. I carry that.”
Cass was staying with her dad on July 23, 2017. Devisme and her mother had been divorced for more than a decade by then but they came into her room together late that evening to break the news to their daughter, at that point 35 weeks pregnant.
Nancy Aguirre, another of Cass’ aunts, was at the house too, called there by Cass’ mother for support.
“She asked what was wrong, they told her and she fell to the floor,” Aguirre said. “And she just kept screaming and screaming and screaming.”
“I almost punched my dad in the face when he told me,” Cass said, laughing at the thought.
“It was traumatic and I have to laugh about it now because that’s how I get through it,” she said. “It was traumatic as hell.”
As Cass would later learn, Adam was driving near the county line on U.S. 12 when the Honda Civic he was piloting crossed the center line and slammed head-on into a minivan. Adam died at the scene. He had drugs in his system.
Three weeks and one day later, his and Cass’ second son was born.
Healing and sharing
The last conversation Cass and Adam had was not a good one, and it has left her with a form of survivor’s guilt she has a hard time shaking. When she celebrates her next birthday she will turn 28, the same age Adam was when he died, and the word she used to describe reaching that milestone was “regret.”
“They separated on such bad terms; to this day she still has a problem with that, she struggles with that,” Devisme said. “She didn’t want it to be that way and she almost blames herself partially, even though it’s not her fault.”
Perhaps the feelings of regret and guilt stem from the life Adam didn’t get to have, from the opportunity she’s had but he didn’t, the chance to become the man Cass believed, still believes, he was going to become.
"He wasn’t a bad guy. He was a dad, he was a husband, and I just wish he would have made it through. If he would have pushed past just a couple years,” Cass said “It’s just; it’s devastating.”
“If you saw them together, you understood there was something between them,” Aguirre said. “For all the problems they had, there was something between them.”
“Cass I think was getting to a point where her focus was starting to change; being a parent and wanting a different life. She just so desperately wanted to bring him with a he couldn’t get there.”
There was some concern, understandably, from Cass’ family that the days and weeks after Adam’s death would test her sobriety. But the fortitude sparked when she first became pregnant and decided to quit using only grew stronger.
“I’m thankful that I got pregnant with my son when I did because he definitely saved my life,” Cass said. “And then I’m thankful that I had my youngest when I did because he saved my life in a whole other way.”
“That whole experience put Cass in a really different place and I think it allowed that emerging adult person to kind of really jump to the front,” Aguirre said. “She’s determined. I think she in the back of her head has a view of a path that she wants (and) she wants above anything for the boys to be stable.”
Part of Cass’ vision for her future includes sharing with the world what she has experienced and is continuing to experience to this day. She still cries for Adam, her sons still cry for a father they barely knew, but she has bills to pay and mouths to feed.
For her family, Cass sharing her story is part of the healing process, and more than one of them said they were “proud” of her for putting herself out there, for being willing to share confidently despite the stigma of being an addict.
Cass, though, is confident in sharing for another reason. She knows there are people struggling right now who want to be clean. People who haven’t found their reason, as she puts it, so reach sobriety. And she wants them to know that things aren’t perfect on the other side, that the road isn’t easy to get there, but that some things are worth it, and that pushing through the pain is better than the alternative.
“Even when you’re in active usage, you have that time period from before you go get your next fix. You don’t want to be there anymore. You don’t,” she said. “Even if they’re still using, at least they’re thinking about it and at least I can get my story out there, because guess what? I became widowed at 23, I bought my house at 25, I’ll be 28 in January, I have two very happy, healthy children and we’re a very successful family. It’s doable.”