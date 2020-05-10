'For rent' sign goes up at Crown Theatre

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — TSA Properties, LLC, is looking for a new tenant to occupy the former Crown Theatre building along North Court Street.

Alex Kutanovski, attorney for TSA Properties LLC, which owns the building, told The Times a "for rent" sign went up at the building last week.

Kutanovski said TSA is looking for someone to lease the space, adding opening and operating the theater would be "preferable."

"I guess if somebody comes up with a different idea and the lease terms are right, I don't know that they would turn it down, but I think that that (a theater) would be a preferable option," said Kutanovski, who is also the assistant city attorney for Crown Point.

At this time, Kutanovski said he hasn't heard anything from TSA about potential tenants.

This comes after the space was left hanging in the balance in March after former Crown Theatre Project Manager Brad Strom came to an agreement with TSA to end his lease early.

At the time, Kutanovksi said the building was "just hanging out" while TSA weighed its options.