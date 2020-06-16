For second day, no new coronavirus deaths reported in Region

Community totals included: Hammond, 796, up five; Crown Point, 410, up four; Merrillville, 344, up one3; Hobart, 270, up two; Dyer, 269, up three; Munster, 170, up two; Schererville, 152, up two; Highland, 131, up six; Whiting, 118, no change; Griffith, 103, up five; St. John, 71, up one; Lake Station, 60, up two; Lowell, 58, up one; Cedar Lake, 55, up one; Schneider, three; and New Chicago, one.

The health department listed 76 cases as "unknown" and 17 as "other."

The Gary Health Department hadn't released information on case totals since June 2, when it reported 672 cases and 49 deaths in the city.

The East Chicago Health Department last reported Friday 392 cases and 13 deaths.

Death totals in Lake County included:

Crown Point, 37; Dyer, 30; Hobart, 20; Hammond, 19; Munster, 14; Merrillville, 13; Whiting, 11; Schererville, five; Griffith, four; Lowell, four; Highland, three; Cedar Lake, two; Lake Station, two; and St. John, two.

The Porter County Health Department reported Tuesday seven new cases for a total of 609. Three patients were being treated in hospitals and 497 people had recovered.