For second day, no new coronavirus deaths reported in Region

Health officials reported no additional COVID-19 deaths across the Region Tuesday, for the second day in a row.
Death totals hadn't increased since Saturday. They stood at 230 in Lake County, 35 in Porter County, 24 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department reported.
A total of 14 deaths were reported statewide during the 24-hour reporting period, bringing Indiana's total to 2,265.
The state listed another 182 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
An additional 440 positive cases were reported statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 40,786.
Additional deaths reported Tuesday occurred between May 30 and June 15, state officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Lake County reported 39 new cases Tuesday, for a total of 4,211.
Community totals included: Hammond, 796, up five; Crown Point, 410, up four; Merrillville, 344, up one3; Hobart, 270, up two; Dyer, 269, up three; Munster, 170, up two; Schererville, 152, up two; Highland, 131, up six; Whiting, 118, no change; Griffith, 103, up five; St. John, 71, up one; Lake Station, 60, up two; Lowell, 58, up one; Cedar Lake, 55, up one; Schneider, three; and New Chicago, one.
The health department listed 76 cases as "unknown" and 17 as "other."
The Gary Health Department hadn't released information on case totals since June 2, when it reported 672 cases and 49 deaths in the city.
The East Chicago Health Department last reported Friday 392 cases and 13 deaths.
Death totals in Lake County included:
Crown Point, 37; Dyer, 30; Hobart, 20; Hammond, 19; Munster, 14; Merrillville, 13; Whiting, 11; Schererville, five; Griffith, four; Lowell, four; Highland, three; Cedar Lake, two; Lake Station, two; and St. John, two.
The Porter County Health Department reported Tuesday seven new cases for a total of 609. Three patients were being treated in hospitals and 497 people had recovered.
Positive cases included: Portage Township, 247, up four; Center Township, 170, up two; Washington Township, 49, no change; Westchester Township, 40, no change; Liberty Township, 25, no change; Union Township, 25, no change; Boone Township, 16, no change; Porter Township, 11, up one; Pleasant Township, nine, no change; Morgan Township, eight, no change; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson Township, two, no change.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 17; Center Township, 12; Westchester Township, four; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
LaPorte County saw one new case for a total of 471.
The Westville Correctional Facility had 179 inmates and 108 staff that have tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 178 inmates and 93 staff have recovered, the Indiana Department of Correction reported Tuesday.
Newton County reported no new cases Tuesday. Its total stood at 88.
Jasper County reported one additional case, for a total of 85.
Additional cases reported Thursday occurred between May 8 and June 15, state officials said.
A total of 363,745 tests have been administered in Indiana, with about 11.2% receiving positive results.
Testing totals included: 30,593 in Lake County; 6,734 in Porter County; 5,630 in LaPorte County; 522 in Newton County, and 1,925 in Jasper County.
Additional tests reported Tuesday occurred between April 6 and June 15, state officials said.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.
Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are older than 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, and those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
To find additional testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
