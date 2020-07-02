Ford revs back to full production at Chicago Assembly Plant in boon for steelmakers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After restarting its automotive plants in late May, Ford has finally revved up back to full production in a boon for ailing steelmakers, including the mills in Northwest Indiana that make a lot of metal for Detroit's Big Three automakers.

"Ford returned to our normal operating pattern in the U.S. last week – two weeks ahead of schedule," spokesman Kelli Felker said.

The Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker shut down the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights in mid-March at the urging of the United Auto Workers union after workers fell ill with coronavirus in automotive plants around the country, including at the Lear seat-making factory in Hammond, a major supplier to the Chicago Assembly Plant.

It resumed production two months later, but at a scaled-back volume with added safeguards, such as temperature checks and face shields. The Chicago Assembly Plant had to shut down twice the first week back after workers tested positive for COVID-19 at the Chicago Assembly Plant and the Chicago Stamping Plant.

But now the automotive plant on banks of the Calumet River on the far South Side just across the state line is back up to its full production volume. It's running around the clock to make Explorer SUVs, Police Interceptor Utilities and Lincoln Aviators.