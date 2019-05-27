PORTAGE — Foreclosure on the proposed $75 million Catalyst Lifestyles Sport Resort development is going forward again, potentially returning the land to Portage's Redevelopment Commission.
Attorney Gregory Sobkowski told the commission everything is in full swing after the initial foreclosure process on the land on the west side of Ind. 249 and just south of U.S. 12 was halted by Catalyst's attempt to declare bankruptcy. That attempt was dismissed in court.
“An appeal is pending on the dismissal of the bankruptcy, so I guess theoretically there is that piece out there,” he said. “But that does not hinder the foreclosure process.”
A court hearing will be held in June moving the process further along. Sobkowski said it likely will go in the city's favor.
After the foreclosure, a sheriff's sale would be held on the property. The Redevelopment Commission could bid in what it receives from the foreclosure, but if a higher bidder came along, that bidder could take over the property instead.
Another factor in play is an owner of Catalyst is trying to dissolve the company itself and have the assets go into the hands of a receiver, who could try and sell the property out to someone else and cover its debts.
“From discussions with (Mayor John Cannon), we have indicated to both sides of Catalyst that we don't have an objection to the appointment of a receiver so long as it doesn't slow down the foreclosure process,” Sobkowski said. “If a receiver could find somebody who's willing and has the means to develop that property, then we're amicable to them trying to do that.”
While the city wouldn't own the land, it still would have final oversight with regards to zoning.
Sobkowski said it was unlikely another developer would come in and make such a large investment so quickly without meeting with the city government first in order get a better idea of what it could build there.
In April 2016, a ceremony was held marking the beginning of construction of what was promised to be a $75 million sports complex. The project was to include several domes to house a sporting/convention facility, water park, and indoor drive-in theater along with a hotel, campground and other facilities. It was supposed to open by the end of that year but there has been no construction.
“The Catalyst people did a great job of selling the concept of what that property could be, they just didn't pull it off,” said Andy Maletta, the city's economic development director,
Maletta told the commission he's had frequent inquiries about the land.
“Actually we had somebody in (recently) asking about that property,” he said. “They're asking what's the status of it.”
Sobkowski said after the hearing, there will be a clearer picture of what happens next with the property.