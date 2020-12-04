Former 10th Ward alderman Edward Vrdolyak sentenced to 18 months in tax fraud scheme

CHICAGO — Former 10th Ward Alderman Edward Vrdolyak, once one of the most powerful politicians in Chicago, was sentenced on Friday to 18 months in federal prison for helping another lawyer evade income taxes.

Vrdolyak, 82, pleaded guilty in 2019 to one count of tax evasion for aiding Daniel Soso in avoiding taxes on money received as attorney fees in the state of Illinois' $9.2 billion settlement with several tobacco companies in the 1980s.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois, Vrdolyak paid Soso about $1,925 million between 2000 and 2005.

In August, 2005, the attorney's office said in a statement, the Internal Revenue Service served notice to Vrdolyak to turn over all salary, wages and other money owed to Soso.

According to the statement, Vrdolyak received about $262,000 due Soso over the next two years, but concealed that fact from the IRS. Vrdolyak admitted in the plea agreement he gave about $170,000 to Soso rather than remitting the money to the IRS.

Soso, of Alsip, pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced in March to two years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr., who sentenced Soso in March, handed down Vrdloyak's sentence on Friday.