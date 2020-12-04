Former 10th Ward alderman Edward Vrdolyak sentenced to 18 months in tax fraud scheme

CHICAGO — Former 10th Ward Alderman Edward Vrdolyak, once one of the most powerful politicians in Chicago, was sentenced on Friday to 18 months in federal prison for helping another lawyer evade income taxes.
Vrdolyak, 82, pleaded guilty in 2019 to one count of tax evasion for aiding Daniel Soso in avoiding taxes on money received as attorney fees in the state of Illinois' $9.2 billion settlement with several tobacco companies in the 1980s.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois, Vrdolyak paid Soso about $1,925 million between 2000 and 2005.
In August, 2005, the attorney's office said in a statement, the Internal Revenue Service served notice to Vrdolyak to turn over all salary, wages and other money owed to Soso.
According to the statement, Vrdolyak received about $262,000 due Soso over the next two years, but concealed that fact from the IRS. Vrdolyak admitted in the plea agreement he gave about $170,000 to Soso rather than remitting the money to the IRS.
Soso, of Alsip, pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced in March to two years in prison.
U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr., who sentenced Soso in March, handed down Vrdloyak's sentence on Friday.
Vrdolyak served as alderman of the Southeast Side's 10th Ward from 1971 to 1987 and was President of the City Council from 1977-83, as well as chairman of the Cook County Democratic Party from 1982-87 before changing affiliations and becoming a Republican.
He was a prominent figure in the "Council Wars" era, leading a bloc of aldermen who opposed the administration of Harold Washington, who was elected Chicago's first black mayor in 1983.
Vrdolyak pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in November, 2008, and was initially being sentenced to probation.
But that sentence was overturned on appeal and Vrdolyak was resentenced in October, 2010, to 10 months in prison. He served time in a federal prison camp in Terre Haute and was released in November, 2011.
Vrdolyak was indicted on the current charge in November, 2016.
