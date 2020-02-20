Former Bears to attend fundraiser, bring awareness for Crown Point's Baby Box

MERRILLVILLE — Chicago Bears players will be in the Region for a charity event benefiting Crown Point Fire Rescue’s Safe Haven Baby Box.

The “Bears and Babies” charity dinner will be 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the Karma Cigar Bar at 850 W. 81st Ave. in Merrillville.

Former Bears players Steve McMichael, who played 1981–93, Doug Plank, 1975-82, and Gene Schroeder, 1951–57, will meet and greet fans at the event. The special guests will also be signing autographs at the event.

The event is hosted by the First United Methodist Church in Crown Point and Crown Point Fire Rescue, Pastor Mark Wilkins said.

"We have three Bears greats," Wilkins said. "If you're a Bears fan, it's something you'll want to attend."

Dhiren Shah, owner of Karma Cigar Bar, said all funds will go toward maintenance of the Safe Haven Baby Box program in Crown Point. Wilkins said the event is also aimed at spreading information throughout the Region about the Safe Haven Baby Box program.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}