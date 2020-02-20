Former Bears to attend fundraiser, bring awareness for Crown Point's Baby Box

MERRILLVILLE — Chicago Bears players will be in the Region for a charity event benefiting Crown Point Fire Rescue’s Safe Haven Baby Box.
The “Bears and Babies” charity dinner will be 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the Karma Cigar Bar at 850 W. 81st Ave. in Merrillville.
Former Bears players Steve McMichael, who played 1981–93, Doug Plank, 1975-82, and Gene Schroeder, 1951–57, will meet and greet fans at the event. The special guests will also be signing autographs at the event.
The event is hosted by the First United Methodist Church in Crown Point and Crown Point Fire Rescue, Pastor Mark Wilkins said.
"We have three Bears greats," Wilkins said. "If you're a Bears fan, it's something you'll want to attend."
Dhiren Shah, owner of Karma Cigar Bar, said all funds will go toward maintenance of the Safe Haven Baby Box program in Crown Point. Wilkins said the event is also aimed at spreading information throughout the Region about the Safe Haven Baby Box program.
"The funds will also go toward a large public information campaign to show that the baby boxes are safe alternatives," Wilkins said. "I cannot fathom the courage it takes for mothers to make that decision. They need to know it's a safe and easy option for their babies."
Dinner will include fried chicken, pork ribs, pulled pork and sausage and sauerkraut and there will also be drinks.
“This is a perfect event for adults to relax, have a fun time and learn about new things the community is offering and support an important cause,” Shah said.
Tickets, which are $50 each, are limited and available for purchase at online at fumccp.org/bears-and-babies/. Wilkins said there may also be a limited amount of tickets available at the door.
For more information, individuals can call the First United Methodist Church at 219-663-1515.