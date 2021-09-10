Former Campagna Academy CEO dies

In a speech he gave two decades ago, he lamented the deaths of child abuse victims.

"Wasn't there someone, somewhere, sometime who knew something was terribly wrong? We have to watch, listen and be involved," he said, adding his child care workers made a daily difference in families' lives.

He served there until 2005 when he became the CEO for Schererville’s Campagna Academy, also known as Hoosier Boys Town.

There he administered a program where children who are wards of the state receive educational and residential services.

He noted in a 2006 Times story, “We have a high rate of at-risk students who have been suspended or expelled. A number of students are residents on campus who have been (ordered) here by the juvenile court."

He served there until 2011 when he became a project officer for the U.S. Department of Labor in Chicago and later was a grants management specialist for the U.S. Department of Justice.

He had risen to acting director of nutritional assistance programs for the U.S. Department of Agriculture at the time of his death.

Sharron Hillman said she first met him through a common friend in 1994.