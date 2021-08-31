Former confidant of ex-Gary mayor to be sentenced for in January; won't be required to help feds

Other court papers indicated Cossey also purchased clothing, jewelry and accessories, including more than $4,800 in Gucci handbags; a mink jacket costing nearly $2,100 in New York City; and more than $5,800 on shoes and apparel.

Cossey, who was earning up to six figures through various jobs and businesses, repaid about $200,000 of that debt.

Cossey did all of this at a time she was in bankruptcy and under a bankruptcy court prohibition from incurring new debt

The government charged her last year with fraud for with failing to disclose any of the financial relationship she had with Individual A to the bankruptcy court, as required by federal law, so that all her creditors were treated fairly.

King declined comment after the court hearing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Abizer Zanzi, who is prosecuting Cossey, also declined to name Individual A, who is referred to in court papers as another female.

King said last year he believed the prosecution of Cossey was a pressure tactic by the federal government to get information on someone else.