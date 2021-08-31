Former confidant of ex-Gary mayor to be sentenced for in January; won't be required to help feds

HAMMOND — A federal judge Tuesday accepted the guilty plea of former Gary city official Mary Cossey to wire fraud.
The 54-year-old Munster woman appeared before U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon to admit she lied to federal bankruptcy court officials and defrauded her creditors out of tens of thousands of dollars.
While Cossey admitted to the crimes she committed over her bankruptcy, she and court officials were less forthcoming the identity of “Individual A, ” an unindicted person for whom Cossey handled large sums of cash.
Her defense attorney, Scott King did tell the court Tuesday, “We know who (Individual A) is.” He said Cossey assisted Individual A’s “pursuit of elective office.”
King said Cossey helped organize Individual A’s political events, including paying for services and supplies needed to hold the events.
King said Cossey became upset when Individual A didn’t repay Cossey promptly, so Individual A gave Cossey a credit card with Cossey’s name on it, but associated with Individual A’s credit account, to make campaign-related purchases.
King said Cossey began buying personal items for herself using Individual A’s credit card, racking up $240,000 in non-campaign debt.
Zanzi said Cossey used Individual A’s line of credit in 2015 to lease a luxury car. She also incurred $13,000 in high-interest paycheck loans
Other court papers indicated Cossey also purchased clothing, jewelry and accessories, including more than $4,800 in Gucci handbags; a mink jacket costing nearly $2,100 in New York City; and more than $5,800 on shoes and apparel.
Cossey, who was earning up to six figures through various jobs and businesses, repaid about $200,000 of that debt.
Cossey did all of this at a time she was in bankruptcy and under a bankruptcy court prohibition from incurring new debt
The government charged her last year with fraud for with failing to disclose any of the financial relationship she had with Individual A to the bankruptcy court, as required by federal law, so that all her creditors were treated fairly.
King declined comment after the court hearing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Abizer Zanzi, who is prosecuting Cossey, also declined to name Individual A, who is referred to in court papers as another female.
King said last year he believed the prosecution of Cossey was a pressure tactic by the federal government to get information on someone else.
Cossey worked for Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson's administration in 2013 as director of constituent services at a salary of $80,000. She also served as executive director of the Gary Housing Authority until 2015.
There is no requirement listed in her 9-page plea agreement to assist federal authorities in investigating anything other than Cossey’s own financial dealings that violated the conditions of her bankruptcy.
Simon scheduled a sentencing for Cossey on Jan. 13.
Cossey’s plea deal permits her to avoid the maximum penalty for wire fraud of 20 years imprisonment.
Federal prosecutors have agreed not to object to the judge sentencing Cossey to a minimum term of home detention and probation.
Cossey is agreeing to pay $81,159 in restitution which the federal prosecutor said will be distributed to her unsecured creditors, who she cheated out money she concealed from the bankruptcy court.