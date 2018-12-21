MICHIGAN CITY — A former Michigan City police officer was found guilty Friday of having a sexual relationship with a mentally disabled woman.
Thomas Jackson, 53, of Trail Creek, is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 17 on three counts of level 3 felony rape.
The convictions were from a retrial after a jury in March cleared Jackson of one count of rape and couldn't decide on three remaining rape counts.
Jackson was accused of having sex with the 25-year-old Westville woman early in 2017.
He resigned from the police force once the allegations came to light.
Prosecutors defined the acts as rape, saying the woman had the mind of an 8-year-old and thus lacked the ability to decide matters like consent.
The defense pointed to her mother teaching her about sex and allowing her to get a tattoo to argue she was not helpless in making adult decisions.
Each count carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years.