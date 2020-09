Former corrections supervisor pleads guilty to having sex with inmates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A former supervisor for the Kimbrough Work Release Center faces three years on probation after pleading guilty to having sex with two female inmates.

Jaime M. Montanez, 27, of Highland, admitted to two counts of sexual misconduct, a level 5 felony.

He agreed to an 18-month sentence on each count, which will be suspended in favor of probation. The terms will run consecutively, according to a plea agreement.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell agrees to accept Montanez's plea agreement, he also would be ordered to complete sex offender counseling.

Montanez was fired immediately after the allegations came to light, Kellie Bittorf, executive director of Lake County Community Corrections, said after charges were filed in January 2019. Lake County Community Corrections operates the Kimbrough Work Release Center in Crown Point.

He had been employed at the center for about 2½ years and was a custody supervisor, according to court records.

The two women reported Dec. 9, 2018, they had been having sex with Montanez in a room next to an ice machine since November 2019.