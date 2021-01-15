Former councilman's domestic battery trial continued

CROWN POINT — A trial for a former Lake County councilman charged for the third time with domestic battery has been continued for the third time.

Jamal A. Washington, 47, had been scheduled to face a jury in March on allegations he hit Gary Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade and held her against her will for nearly 16 hours in January 2019 at her home.

Washington's attorney, Michael Lambert, and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold told Judge Diane Boswell on Friday they were jointly requesting Washington's trial be rescheduled because of ongoing discovery in the case.

Boswell granted the request and set a status hearing for April 2.

Arnold said Sparks-Wade complied with a court order to turn a laptop over to the Gary Police Department so Washington could examine it as part of discovery.

She would like to retrieve the laptop soon because she needs it for work, Arnold said.

Boswell asked if the parties hadn't already settled the issue with a laptop.

Arnold said a laptop was returned to Washington, but Sparks-Wade's laptop was given to the Gary Police Department so Lambert could pick it up.