Former Crown Point mayor dies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Former Crown Point Mayor James Forsythe died on Wednesday night, city officials told The Times.

Forsythe, a U.S. Army veteran who treated the wounded during World War II, served two terms as Crown Point mayor from 1984 to 1991.

He also served in the Army Reserves during the Korean War in 1950.

Forsythe is preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Marjorie "Marge" Forsythe, who died on March 26.

He oversaw various projects key to the city's identity today, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said on Thursday.

"His real true mark as a mayor to the city Crown Point, besides serving the country, serving his community, two things that come to mind was his ability to set the foundation for a comprehensive master plan for the city," Uran said.

"Then also, at the end of his term, he was instrumental in working with the Crown Point Chamber and revitalizing the downtown with some of the streetscape projects that took place. ... Without his vision for those things, two major projects would not be where it's at today."

Uran said the city wants to honor the former mayor's legacy, adding there are plans to dedicate part of the Veterans Memorial Trail to tell Forsythe's story.