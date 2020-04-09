You are the owner of this article.
Former Crown Point mayor dies
Former Crown Point mayor dies

James Forsythe

World War II and Korean War army veteran James Forsythe looks through old medical war photos June 21, 2019, in his Crown Point home. Forsythe was 19 years old when he entered World War II in 1944.

 Allie Kirkman, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — Former Crown Point Mayor James Forsythe died on Wednesday night, city officials told The Times. 

Forsythe, a U.S. Army veteran who treated the wounded during World War II, served two terms as Crown Point mayor from 1984 to 1991. 

He also served in the Army Reserves during the Korean War in 1950.

Forsythe is preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Marjorie "Marge" Forsythe, who died on March 26. 

He oversaw various projects key to the city's identity today, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said on Thursday. 

"His real true mark as a mayor to the city Crown Point, besides serving the country, serving his community, two things that come to mind was his ability to set the foundation for a comprehensive master plan for the city," Uran said.

"Then also, at the end of his term, he was instrumental in working with the Crown Point Chamber and revitalizing the downtown with some of the streetscape projects that took place. ... Without his vision for those things, two major projects would not be where it's at today." 

Uran said the city wants to honor the former mayor's legacy, adding there are plans to dedicate part of the Veterans Memorial Trail to tell Forsythe's story. 

Forsythe remained active in the Crown Point community. He served as the master of ceremonies for Memorial Day events, played in his band downtown at the farmers market and was a member of the Crown Point VFW and American Legion.

In September, Forsythe was honored at the Patriot Brunch by the Lake Court House Foundation. 

This is a developing story. Check back on nwi.com for updates.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

