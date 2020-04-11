Former Crown Point mayor remembered as hardworking family man who loved music

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — James Forsythe always had a corny joke or silly song at the ready for any occasion, his children recalled.

"There was always music. I mean, whether he was playing his guitar, or playing music on the radio, or whistling — he whistled all the time," his daughter Margaret Wood said.

The former Crown Point mayor died on Wednesday at 95 from underlying health conditions — nearly two weeks after his wife of 73 years, Marjorie "Marge" Forsythe, died.

Forsythe, a longtime Crown Point resident, was patriotic, Wood said. A World War II and Korean War veteran, he often served as the master of ceremonies for Memorial Day events in the city. He also was an active member of the Crown Point VFW and American Legion.

"He would dress up as Abraham Lincoln and was Abraham Lincoln in several Fourth of July parades in Crown Point, but then he also got asked to speak in front of the Indiana General Assembly. This would be in honor of Presidents Day, and he recited the 'Gettysburg Address,'" Wood said.

His desire to serve his country began in his youth. At 17 years old, he volunteered to join the United States Army, his children said.