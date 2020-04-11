You are the owner of this article.
Former Crown Point mayor remembered as hardworking family man who loved music
Former Crown Point mayor remembered as hardworking family man who loved music

CROWN POINT — James Forsythe always had a corny joke or silly song at the ready for any occasion, his children recalled.

"There was always music. I mean, whether he was playing his guitar, or playing music on the radio, or whistling — he whistled all the time," his daughter Margaret Wood said. 

The former Crown Point mayor died on Wednesday at 95 from underlying health conditions — nearly two weeks after his wife of 73 years, Marjorie "Marge" Forsythe, died. 

Forsythe, a longtime Crown Point resident, was patriotic, Wood said. A World War II and Korean War veteran, he often served as the master of ceremonies for Memorial Day events in the city. He also was an active member of the Crown Point VFW and American Legion.

"He would dress up as Abraham Lincoln and was Abraham Lincoln in several Fourth of July parades in Crown Point, but then he also got asked to speak in front of the Indiana General Assembly. This would be in honor of Presidents Day, and he recited the 'Gettysburg Address,'" Wood said. 

James Forsythe recites the "Gettysburg Address" in front of the Indiana General Assembly dressed as Abraham Lincoln. 

His desire to serve his country began in his youth. At 17 years old, he volunteered to join the United States Army, his children said. 

“I tried to enlist in the Navy, and they wouldn’t take me. They said I was underweight. I tried to enlist in the Merchant Marine, and they wouldn’t take me. So, I just waited,” Forsythe said last summer. “I was a senior in high school and during the Christmas break, I got a draft notice from the U.S. Army.”

James Forsythe was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army in 1944 at 19 years old. 

He was drafted in 1944 at 19 years old and served three years as a dental technician.

After the war, he was sent to Camp Atterbury in southern Indiana, where he became a medical photographer. While at Camp Atterbury, he met his future wife, Marge. The pair married in June 1946, settled in Crown Point and had four children: Stephen, Paul, Gregory and Margaret.  

James and Marjorie Forsythe on their wedding day in June 1946. 

The pair "started from scratch." Marge was a homemaker and worked part-time as a seamstress, while James worked at Indiana Bell and held local political positions, including serving on City Council, as a member of the Board of Works and Safety and eventually became mayor. He served two terms from 1984 to 1991. 

"Both my mom and dad just started literally from scratch. I mean, my mom grew up on a small farm in southern Indiana. Her parents lost the farm and were basically rental tenants through her most of her childhood," son Gregory Forsythe said. "My dad was from a family of eight. Grew up in Northwest Indiana. His mom died when my dad was relatively young, and they just scraped by. 

"He just started from nothing  and over the years was able to accomplish a lot in a lot of different ways." 

Margaret, Gregory and Paul agreed their father valued hard work, adding he always carved out time for family. Every summer, James would take two weeks off of work: one dedicated to completing his "honey-do" list and the other for family vacation. 

Their father also was generous, they added.

"He always had money to help other people. ... My sister was helping out at Symphony (Crown Point) because he couldn't see much anymore. Of his mail, probably 80% of it was charitable donation stuff and obviously that means that sometime in the past he had given to all those places," Paul said. 

While the loss of both their mother and father is a "punch to the gut," Wood and her brothers agreed it's a bittersweet blessing.

"They had a 73-year love story. I said when mom passed away that now she's able to walk in heaven," Wood said, adding James had devoted his life to caring for Marge. "Now, I say that now they get to dance together in heaven, and that's a beautiful thing. They lived full lives, and we're just happy that they had moved on together."

Funeral services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Crown Point or to the Crown Point Community Foundation.

