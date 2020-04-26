Former Crown Theatre manager to pay $279K to investors, judge rules

On July 26, 2018, Frank Traina wrote Strom a check for $10,000. From July 31 to Aug. 10, he would give Strom an additional $15,000, records show.

On Aug. 14, 2018 — the day the loan agreement was signed — Louis Traina wrote Strom a $25,000 check, records show.

The former project manager again approached the Trainas for funding, asking for an additional $20,000, with a promise to pay it back in full. By Oct. 10, Frank Traina had loaned Strom $40,000, and Louis Traina had loaned him $30,000, the lawsuit alleges.

According to the lawsuit, Strom failed to make "any good faith efforts" to begin paying back the $70,000 loan.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges Strom was lent $15,008 from Frank Traina on Aug. 19, 2019 — days after the initial loan was supposed to be repaid. Strom asked for the money due to personal financial hardships, records show.

A week later, Strom and Crown Productions LLC — where Strom is listed as manager, according to Indiana Secretary of State records — wrote Frank Traina a check for $15,008. It was later returned as non-sufficient funds, records show.

Strom, who has ignored various requests for comment from The Times, is no longer associated with renovations at the theater.