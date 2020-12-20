Former defendant's arrest prompts renewed call for justice in double homicide

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said his agency assisted New Chicago police.

"The hope was always that additional leads would allow us to file charges again," Martinez said. "Homicide cases are never closed. We are hopeful the public will come forward with information that can bring the killer in this case to justice, and we'll follow up on tips as we receive them."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Sheriff's Department crime tip line at 800-750-2746.

McClellan said Rayner was about 10 years older than her, but they and their cousins grew up together, spending time at their grandparents' home in Hebron.

"She was so much fun," McClellan recalled. "As kids, she always wanted to do fun things."

McClellan said her cousin was a good person.

"She would do anything to cheer you up," she said. "She would always tell me how proud she was of me for being a mom."

Rayner was a mother, too.

She had three children and one grandchild at the time of her death. Since then, another grandchild has been born, McClellan said.