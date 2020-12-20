Former defendant's arrest prompts renewed call for justice in double homicide

NEW CHICAGO — Heather Rayner's smile could light up a room, and her laughter was contagious.
She struggled with addiction, but she was loved by her family, and she didn't deserve to be killed, said her cousin, Nichole McClellan.
"She was the kind of person who would give you the shirt off her back. She loved kids. She loved to be around family as much as she could," McClellan said. "Some of the family was estranged, but when we got together it was like nothing ever changed."
Rayner, 39, and her boyfriend, Manuel F. Alfaro, 52, were found shot to death April 3, 2018, inside Alfaro's home in the 300 block of Van Buren Avenue in New Chicago.
Lake County prosecutors filed charges in February 2019 alleging Teal L. Cross, 26, of Hammond, killed them over a drug debt.
Those charges were dropped in July 2019, after questions about a collection of evidence arose during hearings on Cross' petition to let bail. In a motion to dismiss, the state said it intended "to refile this matter at a later date."
Cross' attorney at the time, Jamise Perkins, said she thought the evidence pointed to her client's innocence.
Rayner's family was not happy to see charges dismissed, McClellan said.
"It devastated all of us," she said. "We were just so angry."
Cross recently was arrested again — this time on allegations he ripped a window from its frame Sept. 18, entered an ex-girlfriend's Hammond apartment and threatened to shoot through a door.
The woman, her boyfriend and their 3-year-old daughter were hiding behind that door, according to court records.
Gary police found Cross hours later, slumped over the wheel of a white Audi with a loaded semi-automatic handgun and 8 grams of suspected cocaine under his legs, records allege. A gun case on the passenger seat contained 18 grams of suspected heroin, police said.
Cross was charged in Lake Criminal Court in connection with the break-in. A complaint filed in U.S. District Court alleged he was a felon in possession of a firearm. He's currently being held without bond on the federal charges.
McClellan said she wants to know why the Lake County prosecutor's office hasn't refiled charges against Cross in her cousin's homicide.
"I don't want this to turn into a case that goes cold," she said.
The prosecutor's office did not respond to requests for comment on the case.
New Chicago Police Chief Bill Parry, who was appointed this year and was not involved in the original investigation into Rayner's and Alfaro's homicides, said his department turned the case over to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said his agency assisted New Chicago police.
"The hope was always that additional leads would allow us to file charges again," Martinez said. "Homicide cases are never closed. We are hopeful the public will come forward with information that can bring the killer in this case to justice, and we'll follow up on tips as we receive them."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Sheriff's Department crime tip line at 800-750-2746.
McClellan said Rayner was about 10 years older than her, but they and their cousins grew up together, spending time at their grandparents' home in Hebron.
"She was so much fun," McClellan recalled. "As kids, she always wanted to do fun things."
McClellan said her cousin was a good person.
"She would do anything to cheer you up," she said. "She would always tell me how proud she was of me for being a mom."
Rayner was a mother, too.
She had three children and one grandchild at the time of her death. Since then, another grandchild has been born, McClellan said.
Rayner lost custody of her children because of her struggle with addiction, but she was trying to rebuild those relationships, McClellan said.
"She tried to be as active as she possibly could," she said. "She truly was trying to make herself better."
Before dating Alfaro, Rayner lost girlfriend Amy Tucker in a crash in March 2016 in Gary, McClellan said.
Tucker wanted to see Rayner succeed, and Rayner was receiving treatment and "doing fantastic," she said.
On March 11, 2016, Tucker, 37, was walking in the 4100 block of East Melton Road in Gary's Miller section when she was struck by a passing motorist. The driver stopped, and the crash was ruled an accident.
"That broke her," McClellan recalled. "Her and Amy were perfect for each other."
Despite her struggles, Rayner didn't deserve to die over an alleged debt, McClellan said.
"There does need to be justice," she said. "Because what life is worth taking over a debt or money that is owed? You're never going to get that debt by taking that life. ... Why does she have to pay the ultimate price?"
