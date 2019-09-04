HOBART — It will take something much larger than a doggie bag to carry away the leftovers of the former Don Pablo's restaurant.
Work began last week to raze the once-popular restaurant along U.S. 30, Hobart Building Official Mike Hannigan said.
He anticipates the demolition should be finished within a week.
“That's in the works,” Hannigan said.
The Don Pablo's building closed in August of 2014 in the Crossings at Hobart shopping plaza.
The Schottenstein Property Group, which owns the Crossings at Hobart, ordered the demolition, Hannigan said.
Hobart Zoning Administrator Ross Pietrzak said the city's Planning Department has received no filings for new development at the Don Pablo's site.
The demolition became necessary after water pipes froze in the building during the winter. That left the sprinkler system there inoperable, which meant the facility no longer complied with the city's fire code.
The former Joe's Crab Shack in the Crossings at Hobart suffered a similar situation during the winter, but that site could become a new restaurant.
Earlier this year, a representative for BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse told city officials the company plans to tear down the building to make way for a new BJ's location.
BJ's is known for its Southern California twist on Chicago-style pizza and its craft beers.
Pietrzak said BJ's received all the approvals it sought from the Board of Zoning Appeals and Plan Commission for the project.
City officials are unsure when work could start for the new eatery. Hannigan said BJ's hasn't yet applied for a demolition permit.
When the company went before the BZA and Plan Commission earlier this year, a representative indicated BJ's could open by the end of 2019.
The former Joe’s Crab Shack building has been vacant since August of 2017.