LOWELL — Michael Mears and Brandon Newcomb face off in the Republican primary for a chance to go up against 1st Ward Councilman Michael Gruszka, a Democrat, in November.
Mears, 38, is a former Lynwood, Illinois police chief and fire chief. He said he and his wife, Steffany, a Tri-Creek Schools librarian, chose Lowell as the town in which they want to raise their children. He has a vested interest, he said, in building upon the quality of life that drew them to Lowell.
"We want to raise well-rounded children in a well-rounded community," he said.
To do that, Mears said he wants to contribute his considerable leadership and management skills.
Mears is now the vice present of National Industrial Maintenance in East Chicago and is also president and owner of NWI Tattoo Removal & Aesthetics in Crown Point.
"I see areas where I can be of assistance," Mears said pointing to the historic downtown district as an example. He'd like to draw more businesses there and encourage building owners to take advantage of available grants to improve facades.
"I'd like to give them a shot in the arm...and give them the resources they need," he said. He said he is managing two successful businesses and can bring that knowledge and experience to help revitalize the downtown.
Additionally, Mears said public safety is important to him, and he sees the possibility of grants as a way to enhance the police and fire departments. He said he would also strongly commit to continued improvements and timely maintenance of all municipal infrastructure.
Mears was unsuccessful in his previous bid for the town council.
Newcomb, 27, is a firefighter and EMT for the city of Gary as well as operations manager for Newcomb Lawn Care & Landscaping in Lowell. He is a past member of the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department.
A first-time candidate, Newcomb said he's followed the town's progress in recent years, often in conversations with Lowell Town Council President Chris Salatas, R-4th, with whom he went to school. "The town has evolved. It's grown so much since I've been here," he said, noting his family moved to Lowell 20 years ago.
"I know budgets. I have good public skills and communicate well," Newcomb said. Those abilities, he said, would serve the town well.
Newcomb said public safety is a primary concern and believes that aspect has not kept pace with the town's evolution. "Sometimes it gets put to the side," he said. That includes police, fire and ambulance, he said.
As the town develops westward, infrastructure planning will be key, and he can bring his abilities to that process, Newcomb said.
He wants to improve first impressions of the town.
"There's not a lot of eye candy as you drive through...add a little spice," he said.