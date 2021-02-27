Former game shop owner pleads guilty to sexual misconduct with 3 teen girls

CROWN POINT — The former owner of a Hobart game shop pleaded guilty Friday to sexual misconduct with three different teenage girls.

David E. Jackson III, 40, of Valparaiso, appeared to be on the verge of tears and nearly whispered his answers during a change of plea hearing before Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota.

At one point, Jackson said, "My rights have been ignored."

Bokota stopped the hearing and allowed Jackson time to speak privately with his attorney, Joseph Bauer.

When the hearing resumed, Jackson said he understood his rights and was giving them up to plea guilty to three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

In exchange for his pleas, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining counts in Jackson's three cases, including rape, child molesting and additional counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

If Bokota accepts his plea agreement, Jackson could avoid prison time. He would be sentenced to three years on each of the three counts, all suspended in favor of probation and to be served concurrently.

He will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said.