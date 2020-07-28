Former Genesis Center official gets probation for embezzlement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A federal judge has placed a one-year term of probation on a Portage woman who embezzled money from Gary’s financially-troubled Genesis center.

U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann spared 52-year-old Victoria Wilson prison following Wilson’s guilty plea last September to the theft of $12,727 from the city of Gary.

She admitted using her position as bookkeeper and interim executive director of the city-owned convention center between March and October in 2017 to steal some of its revenue.

She could have faced up to 10 years in prison if she had maintained her not guilty plea and been convicted at a jury trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Abizer Zanzi said in a memorandum written earlier to the court the government was recommending she be released on probation because she cooperated with law enforcement early in the investigation, saving valuable time and resources.

Wilson’s attorney Roxanne M. Johnson, a member of the court’s public defender office, said in an earlier court memorandum Wilson deserves leniency because Wilson had a troubled childhood, an abusive marriage and personal financial difficulties.